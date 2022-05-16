Netflix Wants Employees to Quit If Offended By “Harmful” Content

Netflix continues its bad streak with a recent memo urging employees to leave if they don’t like what they have to do.

According to Variety, an internal memo just went out to Netflix employees letting their workers know what the company expects of them. In the memo, Netflix added a new section titled, “Artistic Expression” which goes over censorship, divisive content, and diversity. This led to Netflix making the bold statement that if an employee is uncomfortable with the “harmful” content they are working on, then it would be better for them to leave the company:

“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Netflix explains that their decision isn’t supposed to appease everyone as they know that some of their partners will make controversial content that they will support:

“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service. While every title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Netflix has already faced backlash this year after being rumored to raise the price of their streaming service for customers with their accounts on several devices. This is something the streaming service was working on last year and testing out in other countries, but now people aren’t wanting to keep Netflix if the price rises.

Customers already showed their disapproval of Netflix’s stock tanking. The streaming service’s response wasn’t to back down from their decision but to fire a third of their animation studio. Now, it seems that Netflix doesn’t care who is upset with their content and will let an employee go if they don’t feel comfortable working on the project they are assigned.

This is not a great idea as Netflix may be trying to create more diversity, but end up doing this in all the wrong ways as some people may not want to work on a project due to their religious or racial backgrounds and that would mean the employee would lose their job if they speak up.

Hopefully, Netflix gets their act together as it seems that their streaming service becomes less and less popular every year, but people do plan to come back at the end of May to see the latest season of Stranger Things, so there is a chance subscribers may stick around for now.

Do you agree with Netflix’s stance on diverse content? Let us know what you think!