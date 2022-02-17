After Months of Silence, ‘Stranger Things’ Tries to One-Up ‘Star Wars’

in Star Wars

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley (left), Joe Keery as Steve Harrington (middle), and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson (right)

Netflix just dropped a major update on the release of Stranger Things season 4, something so big that it appears the powerhouse series is trying to one-up Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi this May.

obi-wan kenobi in revenge of the sith
After three long years of spanned-out teaser trailers, easter eggs, and delayed updates, Netflix finally announced that Stranger Things season 4 would eventually debut in two “volumes”: Vol. One on May 27 and Vol. Two on July 1, 2022.

But, this Upside Down takeover comes two days after the long-awaited Star Wars story, Obi-Wan Kenobi, series debuts on Disney+:

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1.

Both series have been under the spotlight of every Star Wars fan and Stranger Things fan, especially with the respective studios releasing next to nothing for marketing material and more.

At this point, the Star Wars universe is yet to release an official trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, while one for Stranger Things season four has been online for almost four months.

stranger things cast
Both of these streaming series are the flagship content of Disney+ and Netflix, most notably the preeminent “hype” that Star Wars fans are experiencing with the tease of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) having a historic rematch.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Netflix has gone full Force on their marketing campaigns for Stranger Things, undoubtedly knowing the release of the season’s Volume One coincides with Kenobi’s historic debut on Disney+.

Lucasfilm remains incredibly quiet, mimicking the no-material marketing campaign that Sony perfected with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The lack of official posters and trailers increased the discussion of this Marvel movie on social media, boosting its record-breaking sales to nearly $2 billion!

millie bobby brown and ensemble in stranger things
Nonetheless, it’s been three years since Netflix and Disney+ teased these upcoming series. It’s no coincidence that both streaming services began promoting their shows in the same month after years of unusual silence.

It seems that we fans are in a middle of a stand-off. Which original series will claim the streaming crown? How will the other studio respond? And when will we finally get a Kenobi trailer? Only time shall tell…

More about Stranger Things 4

Netflix isn’t holding back anything for Stranger Things 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4
Showrunners Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer will return to helm the series.

Netflix continues:

The upcoming fourth season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things, titled Stranger Things 4, is scheduled to be released worldwide exclusively via Netflix’s streaming service in two volumes, with the first volume scheduled to release on May 27, 2022, and the second volume scheduled to be released five weeks later on July 1, 2022. The fourth season will have nine episodes and has continued to be produced by the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

Stranger things 4 poster
The show’s main cast will continue to feature Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman) promoted to regular series status.

Stranger Things 4’s Volume One releases on May 27, 2022, with Volume Two debuting on July 1, 2022. It’s reported that each volume will consist of four episodes.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

Set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, Jedi Master Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in secrecy on Tatooine as he protects the young Luke Skywalker from the threat of Inquisitors and his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

star wars attack of the clones obi-wan kenobi
McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019:

“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’”

Star Wars Revenge of the Sith Anakin Skywalker
The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

obi wan kenobi (right) and anakin skywalker (left) lightsaber duel on mustafar
Obi-Wan Kenobi begins streaming on Disney+ on May 25, 2022 — 45 years after A New Hope (1977) debuted in theaters!

Which series are you more excited for? Let us know in the comments below!

