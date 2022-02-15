‘Star Wars’ Is Releasing “‘Stranger Things’ In Space”

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the debut of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix, you’re not alone. But while fans of the hit series twiddle their thumbs as they prepare to finally return to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Lucasfilm just might have something to distract them.

Casting calls have been posted for Lucasfilm’s latest endeavor, a secretive, newly announces series set during the Star Wars: The High Republic era.

Described as “Stranger Things in space,” the show will supposedly feature a cast of pre-teens and teens, although details beyond that are unknown at the time of publication. It is possible, however, that the core cast could be Padawans on the Jedi cruiser Star Hopper.

This is the ship that young Yoda taught Padawans and younglings on during the pinnacle of the Jedi Order’s influence throughout the Star Wars galaxy.

The casting details for four main characters read:

Lucasfilm is looking for a young man to play 11 years old of any ethnicity to play “Wyatt”. Wyatt yearns for great adventures, but finds his attention easily diverted. He wishes to be the hero in any situation he finds himself in. Wyatt is described as a series regular. Lucasfilm is looking for a young man to play 11 years old of any ethnicity to play “Ned”. Ned is described as Wyatt’s bashful best friend. Ned is kind with a massive heart, but also tends to be a rules follower. That being said, Ned often finds himself pulled into Wyatt’s adventures. Ned is described as a series regular. Lucasfilm is also looking to cast a young actress of non-binary actor of any ethnicity to play 12 year old “Faye”. Faye is described as rebellious and extroverted, but at 12 years old they already have a chip on their shoulder. Faye is described as a series regular. Lucasflim is also looking to cast a young woman to play 12 years old of any ethnicity to play “Kylie”. Kylie is Faye’s best friend and is described as serious, intelligent, and keeps her emotions guarded, behind a wall. Kylie is also a series regular. Related: ‘Star Wars’ Icon Mark Hamill Just Blew Up the Internet With a Single Tweet

Set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga begins with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) — when the Jedi Order reigned supreme — the project has, to date, introduced Star Wars fans to a golden era in the Star Wars galaxy, starring a host of new characters like the villainous Marchion Ro, the polarizing Geode — a literal rock with Force powers — the aforementioned young version of Grand Master Yoda, and Jedi Knights Keeve Trennis, Avar Kriss, Elzar Mann, and Lula Talisola.

It is also worth noting that this isn’t the first time Stranger Things has collided with the Star Wars franchise. Series star Finn Wolfhard has previously expressed interest in playing a young version of Adam Driver’s Ben Solo/Kylo Ren, while a 2021 viral deepfake video cast Millie Bobby Brown as Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa during the original trilogy era.

More on Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 4 will reportedly return “soon enough” according to producer Sean Levy. The series stars Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler.

Winona Ryder also headlines the cast.

The official description of the series reads:

When a young boy vanishes, a small town [fictional Hawkins, Indiana] uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

Are you excited to see “Stranger Things in space”?