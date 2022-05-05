Marvel Admits ‘Loki’ Sabotaged Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Kevin Feige confirms how He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) sabotaged Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s chances of getting his normal life back in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man doesn’t know what to do at the beginning of No Way Home. His secret identity has been revealed and now he has become the most famous person in the world. This leads to MIT rejecting not only him, but also his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya) from attending.

Peter realizes he can ask Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to have the world forget that he is Spider-Man. After Peter changes the spell six times, Strange’s spell backfires and leads the two super heroes down the dangerous path of accidentally opening the Multiverse. While the rest of the movie focuses on stopping Spider-Man villains from other movies, the MCU now faces the chance of any Multiversal threat trying to attack Strange.

Kevin Feige revealed to Marvel Entertainment that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki wasn’t just the catalyst for the Multiverse, but it was the fact that He Who Remains died leaving no one to tamper with time to make sure Strange’s spell worked:

“There’s always a method to the madness. Even in the Multiverse. And for the Marvel.com fans who know that Loki and Sylvie did something at the end of that series that allowed all of this to be possible. He Who Remains is gone and that allowed a spell to go wrong in Spider-Man: No Way Home which leads to the entire Multiverse going quite mad in this.”

If the spell worked, then Spider-Man would be able to go to MIT with his friends and still have Aunt May in his life. While this wouldn’t have led to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being on screen, it’s good to finally know exactly how Loki affected the Multiverse.

Beforehand, fans were debating on who was responsible for the Multiverse. Some would say Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) because she killed He Who Remains. Others would point at Doctor Strange for his spell. Now it seems that Marvel is pointing at Strange being the one to cause the Multiverse to open, but Sylvie allowed Strange the opportunity to fail. Without Loki, there is no Multiverse in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness (2022) will be the MCU’s first chance to explore the repercussions for Strange’s mistake in No Way Home as Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will return with the Illuminati to deliver what seems to be Multiversal justice. Additionally, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will have a large role in the film.

Just like in Loki, fans should expect to see a lot of variants in the movie as the trailers have so far teased at five different variants being present. Doctor Strange 2 releases very soon which means fans will finally get to see how the Multiverse will change the MCU. There are even reports that some of the Loki cast will find their way into Doctor Strange 2 so don’t be surprised to see Loki or even Mobius show up in the movie.

