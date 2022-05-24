Chris Hemsworth Goes Naked for ‘Thor 4’ Trailer, Marvel Fans Stunned

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel Studios

It’s not uncommon for Chris Hemsworth to lose his shirt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for the Thor actor to go completely naked in the new Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) trailer is something else.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Ditches Chris Hemsworth in NEW ‘Thor 4’ Trailer, Natalie Portman Takes Over

Phase Four of the MCU has been nothing but new stories featuring revolutionary characters that redefine how Marvel Studios sets up future films. Though there’s a lack of a connected overarching story that sets up an Avengers 5, going back to a core of six Marvel characters, such as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), is something that virtually every Marvel fan can look forward to.

Christian Bale as Gorr
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

With Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) officially revealed in the new Love and Thunder trailer, fans are lost for words. But having Zeus (Russell Crowe) shoot away the clothes from Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson is cracking up fans:

They get Russell Crowe and this is what they make him do?

Another fan wrote:

Emmm, I think you’re missing one

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

Another fan points out:

Y’all think it’ll be unpixelated in the theater

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Chris Hemsworth will be fully naked in Thor: Love and Thunder, something that no fan was expecting.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

With the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) going naked in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Chris Hemsworth joins in on the fun with this Taiki Waititi picture.

Thor: Love and Thunder promise to be one of the funniest Marvel movies that pack a heavy punch, undoubtedly confirming the future of Thor Odinson and if he’ll appear in future Marvel movies or join Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) in the Marvel collection retirement.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie (left) and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

What do you think about Thor’s new look in Love and Thunder? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!