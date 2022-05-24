“Terrifying” Christian Bale ‘Thor’ Villain Revealed, Marvel Makes HUGE Change

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing forever with the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but not every fan is sold on Christian Bale’s iconic Gorr the God Butcher being changed.

Phase Four of the MCU has been nothing but new stories featuring revolutionary characters that redefine how Marvel Studios sets up future films. Though there’s a lack of a connected overarching story that sets up an Avengers 5, going back to a core of six Marvel characters, such as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), is something that virtually every Marvel fan can look forward to.

With the official trailer for Love and Thunder, fans are breaking down every second of the mind-blowing piece of media.

Christian Bale’s iconic Gorr the God Butcher is finally here. After years of speculation, every Marvel fan can finally see Bale’s Marvel villain:

First look at Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. pic.twitter.com/KMEkSqK3yB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2022

The live-action debut of any Marvel character is met with criticism, but Marvel fans aren’t entirely sold on the changes made to Gorr the God Butcher for Thor: Love and Thunder:

He looks really good very scary menacing and terrifying pic.twitter.com/xgBDgkfgKD — Anthony S (@StraderZane) May 24, 2022

Another fan writes:

The time of this movie seems all over the place. Thor is a joke and Christian Bale is something evil. ( don’t mind his look tho). Also some of the shots look really odd, I can’t tell if it’s the cgi or maybe it’s supposed to look like that — Ethan T Smith (@EthanTSmith1) May 24, 2022

Marvel fans are entitled to their opinions, but not all viewers are slamming Taika Waititi’s Thor:

Christian Bale’s Gorr already looking to be one of the best MCU villains ! pic.twitter.com/f4IiBgQDlz — Devin Colson (@DevinColson) May 24, 2022

Another fan shares:

I honestly like how Gorr looks. But I would've liked it a bit more if he didn't have a nose. — Hobrick (@Hobrick1) May 24, 2022

One Marvel fan writes:

Bro bale looks insane. Can’t wait for this. — Gamerdude5000/Toon talks (@Gamerdude50002) May 24, 2022

Marvel Studios isn’t pulling their punches with Thor: Love and Thunder. With King Valkryie (Tessa Thomspon) and Lady Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) taking the spotlight in this hilarious film, Chris Hemsworth’s beloved superhero has quite the adventure ahead.

The most notable change to Gorr’s look for Christian Bale’s live-action interpretation is the character’s iconic no-nose look, as Bale respectfully doesn’t want to be buried under heavy CGI and VFX when acting his heart out for his Marvel debut.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

What do you think about Christian Bale’s Gorr changes? Comment below!