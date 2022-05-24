Marvel Completely Sidelines Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor 4’ Trailer, Natalie Portman Takes Over

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is reshaping its storytelling with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), undoubtedly one of its most diverse movies in history.

Phase Four of the MCU has been nothing but new stories featuring revolutionary characters that redefine how Marvel Studios sets up future films. Though there’s a lack of a connected overarching story that sets up an Avengers 5, going back to a core of six Marvel characters, such as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), is something that virtually every Marvel fan can look forward to.

Especially with Natalie Portman rejoining the Marvel Collection in a groundbreaking way and stealing the show.

Now with the official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer releasing, fans are seeing the shocking images of Thor’s infamous Mjölnir ditching the God of Thunder for Jane Foster (Natalie Portman):

Thor isn’t Thor anymore. Case in point with Mjölnir choosing the new “Lady Thor” Jane Foster over the classic Marvel hero.

Love and Thunder completely align with the Marvel comics showcasing Jane Foster as the next “Mighty Thor,” and fans are loving it:

OMG OMG im so hyped for this movie. The first teaser was good,but this one was better. I can’t wait to see Thor and Jane Foster team up in this new movie. I’m so excited.

Another fan writes:

This trailer is so much better and now I’m interested in watching

One fan writes:

NATALIE PORTMAN AS JANE FOSTER AS THE MIGHTY THOR IN ACTION!

The official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is finally here, and Natalie Portman is back in the spotlight. This appears to be as much as Portman’s Marvel movie as Chris Hemsworth’s:

This is what CINEMA looks like

With so much expanding the Marvel collection this summer with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk on Disney+, as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Marvel’s Werewolf by Night, it’s clear that every Marvel fan is more than “eating good” this year!

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.