“Snyder Did It Better,” Marvel Fans Disgusted Over ‘Thor 4’ Character Reveal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is reshaping its storytelling with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), undoubtedly one of its most diverse movies in history. The official trailer changes everything, but fans are bashing Marvel’s Zeus.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been nothing but new stories featuring revolutionary characters that redefine how Marvel Studios sets up future films. Though there’s a lack of a connected overarching story that sets up an Avengers 5, going back to a core member of the six original MCU Marvel characters, such as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), is something that virtually every Marvel fan can agree is a fantastic choice.

With Thor: Love and Thunder undoubtedly becoming the big summer blockbuster, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are setting up enormous openings for future Marvel movies, streaming series, and character development of new characters, such as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

With Gorr the god butcher (Christian Bale) officially revealed in the new Love and Thunder trailer, fans are lost for words.

Thor: Love and Thunder‘s official trailer is blowing minds and breaking hearts, especially for DC Zack Snyder fans:

SnyderVerse Zeus vs MCU Zeus. They legit made him a joke

Some viewers aren’t too keen on Russell Crowe’s interpretation of Zeus:

Yeah I wish the MCU took theee huge characters more seriously

Another fan writes:

Eh synder did it better.

These opinions, however, don’t reflect all Marvel fans:

Snyder’s Zeus isn’t even remotely accurate to Zeus. The MCU one is actually way closer

With so many passionate fans, it’s easy for Marvel and DC lovers to clash when characters from the same over-arching universe appear in different intellectual properties.

Nonetheless, Russell Crowe’s Zeus will undoubtedly be the comedic relief of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

