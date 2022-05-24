Marvel Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt’s Controversial ‘Garfield’ Reboot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one big family of talented stars, but the MCU’s leading man has joined Chris Pratt’s controversial Garfield (2023) reboot.

When Chris Pratt announced that he would voice the famous Italian plumber Mario for Illumination’s untitled Mario Bros. animated feature, the internet lost it.

Then, when the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) star revealed that he was the new voice of Garfield, the lasagna-loving cat, the world nearly ended.

The unfair amount of backlash hits Pratt for anything that he posts about or stars in, especially when his career has become an online meme for many.

Nonetheless, this online hate isn’t stopping Marvel alum Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) from tossing his hat into the Garfield ring:

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in the animated ‘Garfield’ movie.

He will play Garfield’s father, Vic, an all-new character.

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in the animated 'Garfield' movie 🐾 He will play Garfield's father, Vic, an all-new character (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/sMSpUicsmC) pic.twitter.com/s7ZxyWQ8mg — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 24, 2022

In a turn of events, Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) joins Marvel co-star Chris Pratt in the anticipated Garfield animated feature.

While there’s little information known about this upcoming movie, Sony Pictures is excited to get this project up and running. With David Reynolds penning the film and Mark Dindal directing the Monday-hating feline, fans are sure to love this motion picture.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Alcon acquired the rights from the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand, Jim Davis, who will executive produce with Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner will produce alongside Alcon principals Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove. DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film with Alcon Entertainment. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and DNEG president Tom Jacomb both serve as producers. Created by cartoonist Davis, the Garfield comic strip debuted in June 1978 and follows the cynical and lazy orange cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and fellow pet Odie, the lovable dog.

While Bill Murray’s live-action/animated Garfield (2004) played a significant role in the childhood of many fans, Chris Pratt’s reboot is sure to knock expectations out of the park.

With Hollywood stars like Anya-Taylor Joy (The Nortman), Charlie Day (The LEGO Movie), and Jack Black (School of Rock) joining Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) for the untitled Mario film from Universal Studios, who knows which big-name celebrity will come along for the Garfield fun!

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Every Marvel fan is thrilled to see Chris Pratt return as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), hitting theaters on July 8, 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to the Marvel Universe and Marvel collection in the upcoming streaming series Secret Invasion.

Which animated character should Chris Pratt voice next? Comment below!