Taika Waititi Warns Marvel Isn’t “Passing On the Torch” to Natalie Portman as NEW ‘Thor’

Marvel director Taika Waititi just threw every Marvel fan for a loop with his latest Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) comment.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been nothing but new stories featuring revolutionary characters that redefine how Marvel Studios sets up future films. Though there’s a lack of a connected overarching story that sets up an Avengers 5, going back to a core of six Marvel characters, such as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), is something that virtually every Marvel fan can look forward to.

With Gorr the god butcher (Christian Bale) officially revealed in the new Love and Thunder trailer, fans are lost for words.

Gorr is here! Fans are blown away at Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige’s live-action interpretation of the god-killing monster. Love him or hate him, Gorr is undoubtedly one of the greatest MCU villains to date.

Nonetheless, every Marvel fan can’t help but stare at Natalie Portman’s new muscles as she wields Mjölnir and takes the crown of “Mighty Thor” from Chris Hemsworth.

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is finally back in the Marvel collection after eight years as “Mighty Thor,” the comic-accurate evolution of the cancer-stricken love interest of Thor Odinson.

Though many assumed that Portman was taking over the Thor mantle as a whole, Taika Waititi just confirmed the unexpected:

Taika Waititi cautions #ThorLoveAndThunder may not be the film fans are expecting ‘Fans are gonna potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch’… I don’t think that’s the case’

In regards to this new and powerful Jane Foster, New Zealand legend Taika Waititi reveals to Total Film:

“We stick pretty closely to Jane’s storyline, and what happened to Jane… because that was such an influence on the film. We’re trying to take the best parts of that.”

Waititi continues:

“And also, it’s really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer’s back and it’s in the hands of someone else. It’s no longer his hammer. It’s the idea that someone’s taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch’… I’m not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Chris Hemsworth’s time as Thor is far from over, especially with the Mighty God of Thunder going from “dad bod to god bod.” With Secret Wars and more, the Marvel Universe needs Thor.

Though the mantle of “Mighty Thor” might belong to Jane Foster as she harnesses new powers that prevent her death, it’s clear that Chris Hemsworth’s legendary Marvel character isn’t retiring soon (despite Korg addressing the audience as though Thor died).

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

