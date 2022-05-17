Marvel’s Latest Mistake Involves Essential ‘Doctor Strange’ Scene Removed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) had a horrifying opening and fans won’t ever get to see it.

One thing fans remember well is Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo at the end of Benedict Cumberbatch’s fist Doctor Strange (2017) leaving Strange and his fellow sorcerers to walk a new path.

A path that would lead to try to kill all the magic-users in the MCU. After seeing Doctor Strange 2, fans get a small hint that Mordo apparently tries to kill Strange several times beforehand, but obviously never succeeds. Weirdly enough, the only Mordo seen in the movie is Earth-838’s Mordo for a brief moment.

This leaves fans wondering what happened to Strange’s friend-turned-enemy, but Sam Raimi decided to slash an important scene that not only would’ve explained what happened to Mordo, but also acted as the chilling opening for the Doctor Strange sequel.

Reportedly, Doctor Strange 2 would’ve started with Mordo trying to kill Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. This makes a lot of sense as Wanda’s action would’ve caught Mordo’s eyes and she would’ve been on his hit list. Heavy Spoilers states that Mordo would’ve lasted just as long as the other members of the Illuminati before dying to the Scarlet Witch:

"Now that the film is out though, I can say I know for definite that there was a scene with Mordo in it in which he went to visit Wanda at the start of the movie. If you cast your mind back to the end of Doctor Strange, then you'll remember that the post-credits scene had him going on a quest to kill the Wizarding World worse than Fantastic Beasts did. In Multiverse of Madness, Strange even mentions how Mordo has been trying to kill him when he meets the Illuminati version. But, this is something that we've never seen and it's definitely not something that he would really know about as Mordo never really said anything along those lines at their last meeting."

This terrifying opening would’ve let fans know right away that Wanda wasn’t going to be nice in Doctor Strange 2. It does make sense to a degree why Raimi choose to cut the scene out to make Wanda’s introduction more surprising and intense and this does work, but then Mordo’s story is left untold. Fans were upset at how little screentime Mordo got and this scene definitely would’ve been a great sendoff to the character.

