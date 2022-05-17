Marvel Turning Into “M-She-U,” Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor’ Completely Replaced

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue
Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is reshaping its storytelling with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), undoubtedly one of its most diverse movies in history. Now, Natalie Portman has completely replaced Chris Hemsworth.

Thor and Mighty Thor standing in a field
Credit: Marvel Studios

Phase Four of the MCU has been nothing but new stories featuring revolutionary characters that redefine how Marvel Studios sets up future films. Though there’s a lack of a connected overarching story that sets up an Avengers 5, going back to a core of six Marvel characters, such as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), is something that virtually every Marvel fan can look forward to.

Especially with Natalie Portman rejoining the Marvel Collection in a groundbreaking way.

Ravager Thor throwing his cloak behind him in the middle of battle
Credit: Marvel Studios

Lady Thor is finally here with Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans can’t wait to see how Natalie Portman interacts with Chris Hemsworth’s classic character.

In a brand new image, Portman’s Mighty Thor has completely replaced Hemsworth, taking the throne alongside Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson):

A new look at Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’.

Natalie Portman’s physical transportation for the new Jane Foster is jaw-dropping and incredibly impressive. Fans couldn’t be happier to see Portman sitting alongside Tessa Thompson’s King Valkryie character:

“It’s turning into the M-She-U” YES AND MAY THIS ERA CONTINUE!

Another fan writes:

Beautiful women with massive guns I couldn’t be more anymore grateful to see this in a marvel movie love and thunder is going to be pure cinema with our two queens front and center.

One excited fan shares:

NATALIE IS BUFF

While Lady Thor plays an integral role in Marvel Comics, Natalie Portman is finally fulfilling her Jane Foster character arc by being saved by the mysteriously reforged Mjolnir, preventing any deadly cancers from consuming her body while harnessing the power of Asgard within her hands (resulting in her new muscles and warrior lifestyle).

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Korg and Thor staring at dead god
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor working out
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Natalie Portman will replace Chris Hemsworth as Thor for good? Comment below!

