Marvel’s Tom Hiddleston Reportedly Returning to ‘Loki’ this June

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was never the same after the series Loki cracked open the Multiverse. Tom Hiddleston is reportedly returning to film season two this June.

Tom Hiddleston is a favorite figure of every Marvel fan, especially when the fan-favorite finally received his project: Loki on Disney+.

The Loki streaming series was initially billed as a limited show, but the groundbreaking ratings and views pushed Marvel Studios to renew the god of mischief for a second season.

Loki is the highest-rated Disney+ series with an 8.2/10 IMDb listing and is regarded as one of the best MCU projects since Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

When Loki is betrayed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), his variant that he inadvertently fell in love with, and falls into an alternate timeline, fans are begging to see what’s next for the Asgardian warrior. Now, Tom Hiddleston is finally returning to his Loki character:

#Loki Season 2 is set to begin filming on June 6! Details: https://t.co/N23PYV4VOr pic.twitter.com/BcNba2ysIG — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 10, 2022

Though Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson (Mobius), and Sophia Di Martino were reportedly set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), fans will finally see the continuation of the epic cliffhanger at the end of Loki season one.

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time.

As fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Loki died at the hands of Thanos on Asgard as the God of Mischief attempted to assassin the planet killer. Loki is dead, but only in the year 2018. In Avengers: Endgame (2019), in 2023 (five years after Infinity War), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) cracks the time travel code and brings back his fellow Avengers to various points in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones.

Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) go back to New York in 2012 to retrieve the Space Stone/Tesseract. Unfortunately, in the mix of getting the stone and then dropping it, the 2012 Loki sneakily steals it and is transported to the Gobi Desert (as we saw in the opening of Loki).

Loki features Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie/Lady Loki), Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Kang the Conqueror/He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki), and Tara Strong (Miss Minutes).

Loki season two is reportedly debuting in 2022. Though Disney has not confirmed the release date, fans can’t wait for what’s next.

