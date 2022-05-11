Marvel Does the “Unthinkable”, Announces the End of the Spider-Verse

in Marvel

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
tom holland as peter parker spiderman in spiderman far from home

Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Marvel Comics has announced the “unthinkable” end of one of its most popular storylines — the “Spider-Verse”.

The Amazing Spider-Man
Credit: Sony Pictures/Apple

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s wall-crawling web-slinger from New York City is one of the Marvel franchise’s most popular characters. First appearing in 1962 in “Amazing Fantasy #15”, the superhero will celebrate his 60th anniversary this year. The celebration will be marked with a 900th issue of “The Amazing Spider-Man” from Marvel Comics, which just debuted a brand-new villain, and August will see the spiritual successor to a popular 2014 arc return once again.

Chasm from "The Amazing Spider-Man"
Credit: Marvel Comics

Related: Marvel Is Already Changing Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Scenes in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Dan Slott’s “Spider-Verse” featured multiple versions of Spider-Man such as Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Superior Spider-Man, and this year will see the arrival of the “Edge of Spider-Verse” storyline before Marvel does the “unthinkable” and begins the Spider-Verse’s conclusion with “End of Spider-Verse”.

The return to the Spider-Verse will come in the form of “Edge of Spider-Verse” this August from Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, with contributions also from comic book writers like Alex Segura and Karla Pacheco.

"Edge of Spider-Verse" Marvel Comics cover
Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel.com reveals:

Over the course of five issues, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India! Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for THE END OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new epic launching later this year.

Miles Morales (left), Peter B. Parker (middle), and Spider-Gwen (right)
Credit: Sony Pictures

Speaking to Polygon, Dan Slott teased a big moment for the Spider-Man Variants and what it means for the Marvel Universe:

“Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion,” Slott told Polygon via email. “Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”

Variant cover "Edge of Spider-Verse"
Credit: Marvel Comics

“If you ask me, it’s madness […] Why would they do this? WHY? They could’ve milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!”

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The notion of the Multiverse and Variants of popular characters has made its way into Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ mainstream blockbusters. The former first explored Variants in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Loki series on Disney+, which starred Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief and introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains — a Variant of future MCU villain, Kang the Conqueror. The franchise would go on to bring the Multiverse to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

It wasn’t just the joint venture project of Tom Holland’s No Way Home that gave Sony’s Spider-Man Universe its foray into the sprawling Multiverse with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In 2018, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse saw Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) encountering multiple versions of Spider-Man in the popular animated adventure. The franchise will continue with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024).

(L) Spider-Man rubbing chin with (R) Miles Morales looking at Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse
Credit: Sony Pictures

While the future of the live-action Spider-Man universes is uncertain, Marvel Comics is teasing a dramatic year for the various Spideys of the Multiverse.

Will you be reading the “Edge of Spider-Verse” from Marvel Comics?

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, hooked on a TV show or baking something delicious. He is a dreamer and grew up on Mulan, Tarzan, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. A true Disnerd, he loves to ride Everest, dance with Baby Groot and eat as many Mickey shaped treats as possible. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!