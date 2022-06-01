Jury Reaches Verdict In Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial

A seven-person jury went into deliberation on Friday, May 27 after both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pled their cases over a six-week trial.

After several hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict on Wednesday, June 1.

Amber Heard is currently awaiting the verdict in the courtroom next to her attorneys, but Johnny Depp is currently in the United Kingdom as he has been making surprise appearances at Jeff Beck gigs and will not be back in the United States. According to reports, Depp is watching the verdict live from the United Kingdom.

The verdict was supposed to be read at 3:00 p.m. EST, but the jury had to go back into the deliberation room to correctly fill out one of the forms. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information and once the verdict is officially read.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest information regarding the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.