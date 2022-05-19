Amber Heard Storms Out of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp, 58, is currently suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Mr. Depp took the stand earlier in the trial to give his testimony, but more recently, it was Ms. Heard‘s turn. The Aquaman actress took the stand the last few days for her testimony, where Johnny Depp’s team backed Ms. Heard in a corner during the cross-examination.

In fact, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s lawyers, even proved that Ms. Heard lied under oath.

After the cross-examination with Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, ended, Ms. Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, had the chance to redirect.

During the redirect on Tuesday, May 17, Depp’s lawyers and attorneys were seen calling “objection” on nearly every question Ms. Bredehoft asked Ms. Heard, which garnered chuckles and laughter from Depp fans watching at home, as well as those in the courtroom that day. Ms. Vasquez was also visibly annoyed with Ms. Bredehoft’s questioning.

The redirect questioning between Ms. Bredehoft and Ms. Heard only lasted a few minutes and at the end, before concluding the questioning, Ms. Bredehoft was heard abruptly saying, “I don’t have any more questions, your honor.”

The judge then told Ms. Heard she could have a seat next to her attorneys, but as Ms. Heard was seen stepping down from the stand, the judge said they would take recess and instead, Ms. Heard walked passed her attorney’s table and out of the room.

Many fans at home are saying Ms. Heard “stormed” out of the courtroom.

You can see the video clip below.

Amber Heard is most commonly known for her roles in Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper, Magic Mike and more.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer also recently confirmed Depp’s official replacement in the franchise.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial will continue next week in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

Have you been following the Depp vs Heard trial? Let us know in the comments below.