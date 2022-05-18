Amber Heard’s Sister Testifies, Describes Johnny Depp as Controlling and Violent

After a long few days of testimony from Amber Heard, the Aquaman (2018) star’s sister is taking the stand today.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, arguing that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Amber Heard’s cross-examination ended this morning, and now her lawyers will bring forth witnesses attempting to prove there was a pattern of abuse from Johnny Depp in their relationship.

Whitney Henriquez (maiden name Whitney Heard) started her testimony by establishing a timeline for when she met Johnny Depp and when Heard introduced him to the family as her then-boyfriend.

According to Newsweek:

“But I did not meet him until 2012 as Amber’s boyfriend,” she said.

She first met Johnny Depp in 2011 during “The Rum Diary” press tour.

She said she got along well with Depp at first, noting that he was sober at the time. “He was very easy to get to know,” she said. “Frankly we all fell in love with him, at first.” Henriquez said Heard and Depp were “incredibly in love” and that she never saw her sister “fall so madly for someone.”

Once Depp began “using” or drinking alcohol, Henriquez claims, a pattern of abuse began. “There was almost always a fight,” if Depp was under the influence, Henriquez testified, “He would be sober for a little bit and then almost just as quickly fall off the wagon.”

Henriquez testified that she started to notice a change in Heard throughout the star’s relationship with Depp. From Newsweek:

Henriquez said Heard stopping sleeping through the night and was not as loud and fun as she used to be. She also said Heard was physically unwell, emaciated and her eyes had sunken in by the end of her relationship with Depp. “If you do a photo side-by-side, you would see two different people,” she said.

Later in her testimony, Henriquez said Mr. Depp became more controlling over Ms. Heard. She said it started with “jokes” about Heard’s appearance and “intensified.” From Newsweek:

“[Amber] went from wearing what she wanted to what his stylist wanted,” she said, noting Heard’s clothes got “more conservative.”

According to Henriquez, Depp became more and more controlling over Heard’s career, telling her she no longer needed to work and that he would take care of her. From Newsweek:

At first, she said Depp was protective of the jobs Heard would take, saying some were not good for her career. “Then he started taking issue with her taking any job,” Henriquez said, adding that any time Heard thought of taking a meeting, “it was a fight.” She said Depp told Heard didn’t have to work because he could take care of her. “He was vehemently against her working at all,” she said.

Allegedly Depp was also controlling over Heard’s devices and who she communicated with. Henriquez described Heard’s circle of friends getting smaller and smaller as “hard to watch.”

Every time Depp and Heard got into a fight, Henriquez said, a device would get smashed. From Newsweek:

Henriquez said every time Depp and Heard had an argument, a device got smashed or destroyed. “There was zero expectation of privacy for her in terms of what was on her device,” she said.

Depp even forced Heard into unnecessary medical treatments and medications, Henriquez claims. From Newsweek:

Additionally, Henriquez said Depp had his doctors and nurses treat Heard who was a “healthy person” with no medical issues previously. She said Dr. Kipper and his nurses put Heard on medications and got her a therapist paid for by Kipper.

Dr. Kipper, Johnny Depp’s physician, testified on Depp’s side earlier in the trial to discuss an injury to Depp’s finger in 2018. Depp alleges Heard threw a glass bottle at him slicing his finger, but Dr. Kipper testified that Depp told an ER doctor he cut the finger himself with a knife. Dr. Kipper also confirmed that Depp admitted he injured himself in a text message.

In her most recent testimony, Henriquez recounts a day that Depp held one of the couple’s dogs out of a car window and joked about putting the dog in the microwave. From Newsweek:

She was scared for the dog’s safety because Depp was so inebriated, she said. When Depp brought the dog back into the car, she remembers him laughing in a loud and scary way, almost like a “cackle,” she testified. He then made a joke about putting the dog in the microwave, she said.

Henriquez also testified to witnessing Depp hurl a steak knife at his assistant in 2013.

Whitney Henriquez will continue testifying today in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Inside the Magic will report on any further developments out of the trial.

