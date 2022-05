Amber Heard’s Sister Testifies, Describes Johnny Depp as Controlling and Violent

After a long few days of testimony from Amber Heard, the Aquaman (2018) star’s sister is taking the stand today.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, arguing that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Amber Heard’s cross-examination ended this morning, and now her lawyers will bring forth witnesses attempting to prove there was a pattern of abuse from Johnny Depp in their relationship.

Whitney Henriquez (maiden name Whitney Heard) started her testimony by establishing a timeline for when she met Johnny Depp and when Heard introduced him to the family as her then-boyfriend.

According to Newsweek:

She first met Johnny Depp in 2011 during “The Rum Diary” press tour. “But I did not meet him until 2012 as Amber’s boyfriend,” she said.

Henriquez testified that she loved Depp at first and had never seen her sister so in love with someone. From Newsweek