Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Puts Amber Heard In a Corner During Cross-Exam

Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper) took the stand the last few days for her testimony. During her testimony, Johnny Depp’s team backed Ms. Heard in a corner during the cross-examination.

In fact, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s lawyers, even proved that Ms. Heard lied under oath.

Johnny Depp, 58, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Mr. Depp is currently suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper, and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial has been ongoing for a few weeks, taking place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia. After many witnesses took the stand, including Johnny Depp himself, Amber Heard finally took the stand more recently.

During her cross-examination, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s lawyers, did not hold back when asking Ms. Heard questions.

For example, Ms. Vasquez was able to prove that Ms. Heard lied under oath Depp’s 2020 libel case in the United Kingdom. The actress claimed multiple times that she had donated the entire divorce settlement to charity, while she was under oath. However, when Ms. Vasquez cross-examined on Monday, May 16, Ms. Heard finally admitted to failing to pay her pledged $3.5million donation to the ACLU after she previously claimed to have made the donation.

Ms. Heard then proceeded to blame Mr. Depp for not being able to donate that money because he sued her.

Ms. Vasquez also pressed Ms. Heard in regards to the alleged sexual assault incident involving a liquor bottle in 2015.

“You were not scared of him at all were you?” Ms. Vasquez asked Ms. Heard while she was on the stand in Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom.

Ms. Heard seemed a bit frazzled and taken back, and as she turned to the jury instead of looking at Ms. Vasquez, the Aquaman actress said “This is a man who tried to kill me, of course, it’s scary. He’s also my husband.”

She added, “Johnny is not an accurate historian of what happened during that period of time, I’ll guarantee you that.”

Vasquez continued to grill Ms. Heard throughout both days of cross-examination. She questioned the Aquaman actress about her own drug use as well as other allegations made against Mr. Depp. Ms. Vasquez then accused Amber Heard of editing a photograph that shows her with a red mark on her face.

Amber Heard’s testimony came to an end on Tuesday, May 17.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer also recently confirmed Depp’s official replacement in the franchise.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial will continue today in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

