Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Hallucinated, Spoke to People Not In Room

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial resumed yesterday after taking a week-long break as the judge had a previous engagement to attend to.

Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) took the stand Monday morning as her testimony continued. During yesterday’s testimony, Ms. Heard claimed that her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 58, (Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004) and more) hallucinated towards the end of their marriage.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Monday, May 16, was Ms. Heard’s third day on the witness stand in the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia and is now beginning its fifth week. The Aquaman actress’s testimony Monday focused on the final months of Heard’s and Depp’s marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.

During her testimony, Heard claims Depp began hallucinating and talking to people who were not in the room.

“He was talking to people who weren’t in the room,” Heard testified on Monday. “It was terrifying. It was unclear to me whether he was even mad at me or he was convinced that the guy he said he saw me with was in the room.”

Depp’s team will continue the cross examination with Ms. Heard on the stand in the Fairfax courtroom today.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer also recently confirmed Depp’s official replacement in the franchise.

Johnny Depp’s legal team will continue the cross examination with Ms. Heard on the stand in the Fairfax courtroom today, Tuesday, May 17.

