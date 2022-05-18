Amber Heard Could Now Face Jail Time After She Was Caught Lying Under Oath

Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper) took the stand Monday, May 16, as her testimony continued. During her testimony, Johnny Depp’s team began the cross-examination, to which Ms. Heard was caught lying under oath.

In 2018, Ms. Heard appeared on a Dutch talk show called RTL Late Night after her divorce with Johnny Depp, 58. While on the show, Ms. Heard discussed her divorce settlement, saying “$7 million in total was donated — I split it between the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing.”

When Ms. Heard took the stand in Depp’s 2020 libel case in the United Kingdom, the actress claimed multiple times that she had donated the entire divorce settlement to charity, while under oath.

Now, however, when Ms. Heard was on the stand in Fairfax, Virginia on Monday, May 16, Ms. Heard finally admitted to failing to pay her pledged $3.5million donation to the ACLU after she previously claimed to have made the donation. Ms. Heard then proceeded to blame Mr. Depp for not being able to donate that money because he sued her.

Now, because Amber Heard was caught lying under oath and has yet to donate the $3.5 million to charity, she can face jail time.

According to DailyMail, legal experts have said Amber Heard could face a police probe, which carries a prison sentence of up to 7 years, amid claims of perjury after the Aquaman star admitted not donating $3.5 million from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to charity.

Sean Caulfield, partner at law firm Hodge, Jones and Allen, told DailyMail that Heard could face a perjury probe in the United Kingdom as misleading a court “cuts to the core of our justice system”.

Caulfield was asked if he thinks police may investigate the claims, to which he added:

“Yes, I think so. While it may not be a central issue to the case [the donations], perjury is the single biggest threat and cuts to the core of our justice system, so the police may be invited to investigate to show that any member of the public who lies to the court can be prosecuted for perjury.”

However, Caulfield did say that perjury can be difficult to prove. He told DailyMail:

“It is not a central issue before the court, but if Depp’s legal team are trying to paint a picture [that she is trying to keep the money], then it is. And it is always central that people do not perjure themselves. CPS guidance says you will need to know what you said was false, which can be hard, but it should not be that difficult to know whether she had made the donations or not. I can’t see a problem there. The other confusion is that she would need to be extradited. If the CPS authorizes a charge, you then have to extradite her which is unlikely, especially as she is a U.S. resident.”

DailyMail also spoke to legal expert Mark Stephens. Per their report:

Legal expert Mark Stephens also said police could decide to probe the claims as he described how Heard’s legal team are being ‘severely outgunned’ by the ‘smooth, swift operation’ being run by Depp’s lawyers. He added: ‘It is notoriously difficult to bring and prosecute a perjury case. You have to show that someone deliberately told an untruth as opposed to them being confused or misremembering. I think it would be a very difficult thing to do. ‘Police could investigate it, but they probably would not prosecute it. The case is not about what she spent her money on, but what took place during their relationship. ‘I accept misleading a court is a big issue, but this is a line that Depp’s team ran in London. How do you prove that she knew? She may have been given advice that the donations were made. ‘Access to bank accounts if you are a celebrity may be managed. You may well believe that you made or have committed to the donations.’

This is not the first time Amber Heard was caught in a lie. The Aquaman actress was first caught in a lie regarding a concealer and color-correcting kit she claims she used hide and cover her bruises from her alleged physically abusive relationship with Mr. Depp.

Amber Heard‘s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, presented his opening statements where he showed the jury a Milani Cosmetics‘ “All In One Correcting Kit” to the jury, and claimed Ms. Heard used the concealer and color correcting kit to hide and cover her bruises from her alleged physically abusive relationship with Mr. Depp.

However, the makeup brand exposed Ms. Heard, saying this cannot be true as their product wasn’t even available until after Heard and Depp got divorced.

Also more recently, TMZ obtained a photo of Amber Heard with a bloody lip, which she alleges was from a violent attack by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard’s attorneys tried to submit the photo into evidence, but there were two problems.

The first was the judge said the photo would have had to be submitted during the discovery phase. The second, the meta-data of this photo proves this photo was taken in 2012; however, Ms. Heard testified during the U.K. liable trial that the first incident of violence from Mr. Depp was 2013.

Ms. Heard is now testifying that she got her U.K. dates wrong and obtained a log showing appointments the Aquaman actress had with her therapist, which says she was talking about abuse in early 2012.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial continues today in Fairfax, Virginia.

