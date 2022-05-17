Amber Heard Says She “Wouldn’t Survive” If She Stayed Married to Johnny Depp

On Monday, May 16, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper) continued testifying in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom in the defamation case brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 58 (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, 21 Jump Street, Sweeney Todd).

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial resumed yesterday after taking a week-long break as the judge had a previous engagement to attend to. Heard continued her testimony where she discussed the final months of Heard’s and Depp’s marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.

During the Aquaman actress’s testimony, Ms. Heard said she filed for divorce and for a restraining order against Mr. Depp in 2016 after two fights, which Ms. Heard claims made her fear for her safety.

“I knew I had to leave him,” the Aquaman actress testified. “I knew I wouldn’t survive it if I didn’t.”

During her testimony, Heard also claimed Depp began hallucinating and talking to people who were not in the room.

Ms. Heard was also caught in another lie, this time while under oath during the cross examination. Earlier in the trial, Amber Heard was caught in a lie regarding a concealer and color-correcting kit she claims she used hide and cover her bruises from her alleged physically abusive relationship with Mr. Depp.

However, the makeup brand exposed Ms. Heard, saying this cannot be true as their product wasn’t even available until after Heard and Depp got divorced.

Also more recently, TMZ obtained a photo of Amber Heard with a bloody lip, which she alleges was from a violent attack by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. This photo was taken in 2012; however, Ms. Heard testified during the U.K. liable trial that the first incident of violence from Mr. Depp was 2013.

And on the stand yesterday, Monday, May 16, during Heard’s cross-examination, Ms. Heard finally admitted to failing to pay her pledged $3.5 million donation to the ACLU after she previously claimed to have made the donation.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Unfortunately, however, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer also recently confirmed Depp’s official replacement in the franchise.

Johnny Depp’s legal team is continuing the cross examination with Ms. Heard on the stand in the Fairfax courtroom today, Tuesday, May 17.

Have you been watching the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial? Let us know in the comments below.