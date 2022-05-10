Fans Mock Amber Heard as They Reenact Her Testimony In New TikTok Trend

Johnny Depp, 58, is now suing ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Amber Heard (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial has been going on for weeks now in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom. After many witnesses took the stand, including Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004) and more) Amber Heard finally took the stand late last week.

Social media has been blowing up after Heard took the stand, many calling out some actions and behaviors they noticed as “not authentic”. Others are saying that Heard is giving the “performance of her life” on the stand as many believe her stories are all an act.

A body language expert, Judi James, recently analyzed Amber Heard’s first day of testimony, which took place on May 4, weighing in on the actress’s gestures, facial expressions, lack of tears, and even the importance of her hairstyle.

Now, TikTok users are using Amber Heard’s testimony as part of a new trend, which many are finding disturbing.

One example of the new trend includes this video, which shows Amber Heard crying on the stand with Kim Kardashian saying “so cringe, guilty”, which is from a Saturday Night Live sketch. The video has gained 5.7 million likes and 120.2k shares. It is captioned:

Another viral TikTok trend includes audio from Ms. Heard’s testimony, when she was telling the story of how she once walked out of the bedroom and Johnny Depp slapped her. The audio is as follows:

“I was walking out of the bedroom. [Depp] slapped me across the face. And I said, ‘Johnny, you hit me. You just hit me.’”

Many TikTok users are creating videos using this audio, reenacting the scene, which others find disgusting and disturbing.

An example of this new trend can be seen in this video, captioned:

Other fans are inspecting Ms. Heard’s behavior while on the stand a bit more closely, where some are now accusing the Aquaman actress of using cocaine while on the stand. You can read more about this here.

Videos with the hashtag #amberturd have been viewed more than 1.2 billion times to date, according to Variety. Per their report, TikTok has also removed several videos that use Ms. Heard’s testimony as the company says they violate its anti-bullying policies and says it will continue to enforce those rules.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines state, in part, that it prohibits “Content that disparages victims of violent tragedies.”

They also state, “We remove expressions of abuse, including threats or degrading statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate or hurt an individual.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Johnny Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked if he would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow if Disney decided to offer him a deal. As previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp while he was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week as the judge had a previous engagement to attend to.

