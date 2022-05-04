4 Million Fans Blow Up Petition to Remove Amber Heard From ‘Aquaman’

Ever since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal drama began in earnest after her Washington Post op-ed was published in 2018, some movie fans have called for the actress to be removed from her major role as Mera in Warner Bros. Aquaman franchise.

The former couple are currently embroiled in a $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp’s camp alleges that Heard’s aforementioned op-ed about being a survivor of domestic violence effectively ruined his career. In fact, Depp lost his most iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies as a result of Heard’s claims.

The trial has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders.

Depp continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him have garnered the actor a great deal of support. Some of his fans have even begun boycotting Warner Bros. for firing the actor from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but allowing Heard to continue portraying her DC Comics characters.

Although filming for the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), is well underway, there have already been reports that Heard will “barely” be in the movie with very little screen time.

Now, a Change.org petition for Heard to be removed from the film completely has exploded with over four million signatures. The petition has gained over one million signatures in under two weeks, as it passed three million signers on May 3, 2022.

The description of the petition reads, in part:

Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life. Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard. Related: Johnny Depp Becomes Real-Life Jack Sparrow, Owns ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Island

At the time of publication, Warner Bros. has not publicly commented on whether or not they are considering removing Heard from the upcoming DCEU film if she loses the jury trial, which is set to resume next week.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

Have you signed the petition for Amber Heard to be fired yet?