Fans Explode With Support For Johnny Depp During Disney Parks Show

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Johnny Depp, 58, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood.

Now, Mr. Depp has appeared in court alongside ex-wife, Heard, as he is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation. Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Depp took the stand last week in Fairfax, Virginia, where he has accused Ms. Heard of years of abuse. As more footage and evidence comes to light, more fans are standing by Johnny Depp, even getting the hashtag #JusticeForJohnny constantly trending.

Disney fans, especially, are speaking out and showing their support for the Jack Sparrow actor. Most recently, they came together at Disney California Adventure and cheered when the Jack Sparrow section of World of Color played.

Disney Guest and TikTok user, emilyirenephotoco, posted a video of the Jack Sparrow/Johnny Depp section of World of Color, where you can hear the support of the crowd as they cheer and applaud for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

As previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp a few days ago while Depp was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

Depp also went on to say how Disney may have fired him from Pirates, but his character still appears at the Parks and rides and is being sold in merchandise:

“They didn’t remove my character from the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find.”

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

The Depp vs Heard trial continues today in Fairfax, Virginia.

