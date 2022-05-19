Paparazzi Confronts Johnny Depp’s Attorney on Spicy Dating Rumors

Johnny Depp has always been a heartthrob, ever since he stepped on the scene in 21 Jump Street. He was famously known for dating co-star and actress Winona Ryder. Depp also shares children with long-time partner Vanessa Paradis. Although his list of girlfriends isn’t necessarily short, many have been speculating for weeks that another woman is now in the mix — and she was all giggles when asked about her relationship with Depp.

At the moment, Johnny Depp, 58, (Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Edward Scissorhands) is on trial with ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman, The Rum Diary). The trial has been ongoing for weeks, with every single day being broadcasted to the public. YouTube live streams have hundreds of thousands of people watching every day, as Depp and Heard’s complicated relationship that led to their 2016 divorce.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The two are currently in Fairfax, Virginia fighting over a $50 million defamation lawsuit, where Amber Heard is on the stand, being cross-examined by Camille Vasquez, 38, who is being praised by many for her strong questioning against Heard.

Weeks ago, we wrote that there was speculation that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp were an item. It was interactions, such as the one below posted by Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) that had many wondering if the two were a little too friendly. In the video below, you can see that Camille made sure to say goodbye to Depp by grabbing his hand.

Mmmm…. is Johnny Depp actually dating his own attorney in the courtroom? 👀👀👀#IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/T5I0fQDIXB — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) May 11, 2022

Of course, having a strong relationship with his legal team is very normal and to be expected, but the rumors have now only continued to grow. To read more on all of the speculation leading up to now, click here.

Inside Edition recently put a video out on YouTube questioning the speculations that Depp and Vasquez were an item. In the video, the creators highlight the proximity in which Depp and Vasquez have when discussing things in the courtroom, as well as the hug that they shared after a completed day of cross-examining Ms. Heard.

They then share some newer footage of Depp’s attorney leaving court. While walking out, Vasquez was all smiles. She was then confronted and asked if she is dating Johnny Depp, to which she refused to comment but let out a laugh. Some are now taking her silence as possible conformation of the pair; however, the laughter may have also indicated the complete opposite.

It seems that for now, the relationship status of Depp and Vasquez has only been confirmed as professional, but there is still a possibility that more may be going on with the two. If the latter is true, we will likely not know until after the trial has concluded.

Right now, the trial is ongoing as Amber Heard (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper) remains on the stand while Johnny Depp’s team cross-examines her. Heard continued her testimony where she discussed the final months of Heard’s and Depp’s marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.

Depp’s career has taken a large dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

Disney has dropped Johnny Depp as the loveable Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, which has set fans off in outrage. He also lost his Warner Bros. role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Since then, Depp has said that Hollywood has “boycotted” him, and now, Depp is continuing to speak out on his protestations about his ongoing situation. We have recently discussed that Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) has been reportedly fighting to save Depp’s career. Read more here.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

As we have noted, the ongoing court case and accusations made by Heard have dramatically hurt Depp’s career. Johnny Depp’s film Minamata, produced by MGM, recently debuted but only after being pulled from the festival circuit.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well!

Amber has admitted to hitting Johnny Depp, defecating in their bed on purpose, and now, we are seeing Starbucks place out tip jars for customers to pick between Depp and Heard when they are getting their drink. We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year.

We reported on a Jack Sparrow joke Depp made in court. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!” Read more here.

Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer noted that Disney is working on two scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, neither of which involve Depp at the moment; however, one does involve Margot Robbie. Read more on that here.

Amber Heard has been caught lying and changing her testimony while under oath and may now face jail time.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).