Disney Producer Leaves Door Open For Depp’s Return as Jack Sparrow

The thought of losing Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is a reality that many refuse to live in.

When the announcement came that Disney would be giving Depp the boot, and firing him from his role of Captain Jack Sparrow in future films within the franchise, fans were not impressed. Depp kicked off the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) and carried out the role for the following five films.

Quickly petitions formed, which are only continuing to gain traction today as the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard continues. There are well over 400,000 signatures at the time of publication, and the petition is well on its way to its next goal of 500,000 supporters. Read more on that here. Many decided that they would boycott future films as well, and have been incredibly outspoken on social media.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year as fans of Depp unite to try and save him.

Months ago, we heard that Margot Robbie would be joining the franchise in a new role. It seemed that then, she would be joining the film in a female-led movie that takes place in the same world, with all-new characters.

Express notes:

According to a Hollywood insider, the star has apparently been looking for ways to spice up her character a little bit more, and bring her into the 21st century – despite living in the golden era of piracy. The source claims: “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT.” This would not be a massive departure for the series, as it has always featured characters of all kinds throughout the films so far.

As we reported, while speaking with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer confirmed that they’re actively working on two Pirates 6 scripts; one with Margot Robbie and one without. When asked if Captain Jack Sparrow would return, Bruckheimer responded:

Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.

Pirates franchise creator Jerry Bruckheimer, who’s been with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack character since the beginning, just confirmed that “they are developing a script” for Margot Robbie (Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey). From this, many have assumed that Robbie would now be helming the ship as Depp’s replacement. Some Disney fans have even begun planning where her animatronic could go in the Disney ride.

But, although Bruckheimer said Depp wasn’t returning at “this point,” he also stated that “the future is yet to be decided.” Previously, Depp was stated to be fully out of the films, but now, it seems that the Disney-bound producer can’t fully admit that he is gone without noting that nothing is finalized. As we know, there are two scripts being developed, so things are still very up in the air.

Depp, however, has noted that he would not want to return to the franchise after all that has happened, no matter the money. That being said, his fans would love to see him return as Sparrow, and as we have seen time and time again, Depp will bend over backward for his fans. Just recently, while leaving the courthouse, Depp opened his car window to say hello to fans, and collect cards and gifts from them.

So, it seems that Jerry is hesitant to note that Depp is gone for good, and with that likely comes the reason that many do not want that reality to be true. For now, even Robbie’s involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not finalized.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have even heard Depp’s former CAA agent has stated that she believes that Depp lost his most iconic role of Sparrow due to Amber Heard’s allegations, without them being proven as true. Christian Carino, who works for Creative Arts Agency, stated, “My opinion is that it was related to the accusations that Amber has made,” in a video that was shown in court.

Most recently, we reported on a Jack Sparrow joke Depp made in court. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!” Read more here.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well!

Now, according to Variety:

Johnny Depp will star as French king Louis XV in the next film directed by French helmer Maiwenn (“Polisse,” “Mon Roi”) whose shoot will begin this summer, Variety has confirmed. The movie, whose title and exact plot are kept under wraps, is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Wild Bunch International (“Titane”) handling world sales. Filming will take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace. Maiwenn will star as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

Louis XV starred as king of France for 59 years and when Louis XV died, he was seen as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. Interestingly enough, Depp who is fighting his own set of controversies right now. Since Depp lived with Vanessa Paradis for years in France, it seems we may be able to see his French-speaking skills come to life with this role.

