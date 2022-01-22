“Canceled” Johnny Depp Returns to Big Screen in Controversial Role

When it comes to public scrutiny, Johnny Depp has been at the center of the fire for quite some time, but it seems that his bad luck is about to run out at the Hollywood star has booked a major role.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until the trial is underway this month. Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles. The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Now, many are waiting for more news regarding Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

At the moment, there are two films that are seemingly being developed. One is a film that takes place in the same universe as the previous films, but will have an entirely new storyline with a female-led cast starring Margot Robbie. The second is Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which would theoretically be a continuation of the first five films, written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. Neither of which are set to star Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp’s film Minamata, produced by MGM recently debuted after being pulled from the festival circuit. Now, according to Variety:

Johnny Depp will star as French king Louis XV in the next film directed by French helmer Maiwenn (“Polisse,” “Mon Roi”) whose shoot will begin this summer, Variety has confirmed. The movie, whose title and exact plot are kept under wraps, is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Wild Bunch International (“Titane”) handling world sales. Filming will take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace. Maiwenn will star as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

Louis XV starred as king of France for 59 years and when Louis XV died, he was seen as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. Interestingly enough, Depp who is fighting his own set of controversies right now. Since Depp lived with Vanessa Paradis for years in France, it seems we may be able to see his French-speaking skills come to life with this role.

