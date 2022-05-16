Margot Robbie to Replace Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Animatronic, Fans Suggest

At the moment, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is making headlines everywhere.

It is no surprise that fans love Johnny Depp, especially as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. One of the worst things to have happened to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was Disney’s choice to eliminate Johnny Depp from the franchise. Depp kicked off the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) and carried out the role for the following five films.

Fans have already boycotted future films, and are petitioning to bring him back to the franchise.

There are well over 400,000 signatures at the time of publication, and the petition is well on its way to its next goal of 500,000 supporters. Read more on that here.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well! Because of this obsessive love that so many have for Depp, it is easy to understand why fans decided to boycott the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise when Disney gave him the boot.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have even heard Depp’s former CAA agent has stated that she believes that Depp lost his most iconic role of Sparrow due to Amber Heard’s allegations, without them being proven as true. Christian Carino, who works for Creative Arts Agency, stated, “My opinion is that it was related to the accusations that Amber has made,” in a video that was shown in court.

Most recently, we reported on a Jack Sparrow joke Depp made in court. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!” Read more here.

When Depp left the courthouse recently, fans were there to shower him with gifts and love, swarming his car as the actor collected everything he could through the window with a smile on his face.

When it comes to Depp’s presence in the Parks, as we noted, he is in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction as an animatronic, Guests can meet and greet with his version of Jack Sparrow played by a performer, and they can even see and here Depp in World of Color at Disney California Adventure each night. Many have wondered what Disney will do with Sparrow in their Parks if Depp does lose the case, and some are starting to find places where his “replacement” could go.

We knew Margot Robbie was going to have a place in the Pirates franchise for a while now, but she is now being marketed as a sort of replacement for Depp, whereas before, she would star in a spin-off film.

As we reported, while speaking with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer confirmed that they’re actively working on two Pirates 6 scripts; one with Margot Robbie and one without. When asked if Captain Jack Sparrow would return, Bruckheimer responded:

Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.

Pirates franchise creator Jerry Bruckheimer, who’s been with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack character since the beginning, just confirmed that “they are developing a script” for Margot Robbie (Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey). Robbie’s character is said to be apart of the LGBTQ+ community.

Express notes:

According to a Hollywood insider, the star has apparently been looking for ways to spice up her character a little bit more, and bring her into the 21st century – despite living in the golden era of piracy. The source claims: “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT.” This would not be a massive departure for the series, as it has always featured characters of all kinds throughout the films so far.

If Robbie becomes a new iconic member of the franchise, perhaps we could see Disney include her in the ride. One fan, chris! at the rope drop (@ropdropchris) suggested that Robbie could have an animatronic that would replace Red, the character that was introduced to combat the negative imagery of women being auctioned off.

if these leads to a Margot Robbie animatronic replacing Red, so be it

A few fans chimed in with agreement to the suggestion as well! Of course, we are not sure what Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will look like, and how Robbie’s new role will tie into it, but if she were to be as successful as Depp, adding in her character to the attractions does seem plausible, as adding Captain Jack Sparrow enhanced the attraction for many Guests.

Amber has admitted to hitting Johnny Depp, defecating in their bed on purpose, and now, we are seeing Starbucks place out tip jars for customers to pick between Depp and Heard when they are getting their drink. We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year.

At the moment, the trial is still ongoing; however, the amount of supporters that have been actively standing with Johnny Depp only continues to grow as more evidence and light is shed on this case. Continue to follow Inside the Magic for your latest updates.

Would you want to see Margot Robbie added to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney?