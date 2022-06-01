Amber Heard Retreats After Violent Threats to Put Her Baby “In the Microwave”

Johnny Depp has had his fair share of high profile relationships, from his long-time love Vanessa Paradis to actress Winona Ryder and supermodel Kate Moss in the ’90s to Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, the Hollywood star has seemingly never had trouble getting any lady he sets his sights on.

One of Depp’s relationships, however, has been in the spotlight more than other for the past couple of years — his ill-fated marriage to actress Amber Heard.

The former couple were recently embroiled in a high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury is currently deliberating, but the trial saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Now that Heard’s time on the stand is done, the actress has retreated to her California desert home near Joshua Tree National Park. One recent article noted that controversial Heard considers the area to be her “sanctuary”:

"Amber loves spending time in the desert. It's the one place she can get away from everything. She's really ­connected with the artistic ­community there, and feels she experiences a true getaway." The source added, "Joshua Tree is full of cool hipsters and it's just her scene. She can get away from it all and it's a sanctuary."

Heard reportedly spent Memorial Day weekend at the property after receiving recent “death threats” and threats to put her young daughter, Oonagh Paige, “in the microwave.” On the stand, Heard said, “People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that. This is horrible. This is painful. And this is humiliating for any human being to go through.”

Per Deadline, the jury recently returned with a question after resuming their deliberations on Tuesday, May 31. It is unknown how long it will be until a verdict is reached.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple recently appeared in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit. Jury deliberations are currently underway.

