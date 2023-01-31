“It’s An Amazing Film,” ‘The Flash’ Confirmed to Reset Entire DC Franchise

James Gunn has explained how the current year’s DCU slate will tie into the first chapter of the DC Universe, and it might surprise you.

First of all, James Gunn has revealed a lot of new projects for the DCU and clarified that this year would connect with the new vision for the DCU. Watching Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), The Flash (2023), Blue Beetle (2023), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) might seem like disconnected stories, but Gunn has stated they are not.

In fact, Andy Muschietti’s The Flash (2023) will be instrumental in resetting the entire franchise and starting from scratch. Fans have been talking about how the movie could do this for so long as it seems that DC will be exploring the Flashpoint storyline where Barry Allen must save the universe after breaking through time to see his mother and stop her murder.

Things didn’t go well in the comics, and his actions led to the entire Multiverse being rewritten, which will happen in the DCU. Gunn has reassured fans that it will not be a clean slate with entirely new actors. We might still get Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, as several of those actors are still set to appear, and some might get recast. What is working in the DCU will stay, but the parts of the franchise that need change will be different to make sure the entire franchise is coherent and set up for interconnected stories from now on.

After months of rumors over certain actors getting replaced, Gunn and Safran have made it clear that Ezra Miller’s future could still be with DC after The Flash despite their many controversial actions over the years. After the actor recovers and is better, Miller could continue starring as Barry Allen/Flash, which might not be the best thing going forward.

Interestingly enough, James Gunn is still very excited about The Flash and considers the movie to be “amazing” before talking about how it will reset the franchise:

Here are just a few of our plans. Up, up, and away!

Gunn goes on in the video to say that the movie is not only fantastic but that it will reset the entire DC Universe. According to THR, the CO-CEO claims that The Flash is “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” setting the bar very high for the movie.

It’s still months out from release, but fans are very curious to see how Miller’s Flash will do since it is surprisingly the first live-action Flash movie from DC after ten years of trying to create one. It’s all led to this, and hopefully, it’s worth the wait.

Are you excited about The Flash? Let us know what you think!