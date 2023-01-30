Looks like another DC star is getting canceled.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) owns the wildly popular DC Films franchise — and with the new DC Universe (DCU) spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran (and all the associated turmoil surrounding that transition), it appears that DC and their stars are not at all short of drama.

Ever since the DC superhero film Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and finished by Marvel alum Joss Whedon debuted in 2017, DC fans have been familiar with internal drama and tension. Currently, the Justice League appears to be in for a full-blown reboot, as its “current” cast, Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman/Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg/Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) from what fans have dubbed the “Snyderverse”, will essentially cease to exist under Gunn and Safran’s new 10-year plan for DC Films.

On top of that, it’s no secret that once-Warner Bros. favorite Ezra Miller, who starred in Harry Potter’s Wizarding World franchise Fantastic Beasts films, including the most recent Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) — and most importantly, as Snyder’s Barry Allen AKA the Flash — has been embroiled in drama of their very own. Miller has previously been arrested and accused of violent behavior and even underage grooming, and reportedly got into hot water with WB execs. Miller allegedly had to beg WBD to be reinstated as the Flash, and for the upcoming The Flash movie to even proceed to theaters in June 2023.

Now, yet another DC superhero is facing issues, ahead of his upcoming solo superhero film as well.

The next DC film to debut will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, coming to theaters March 17, 2023. In the Shazam! (2019) sequel directed by David F Sandberg, Levi returns as Shazam, AKA Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) adult superhero alter-ego, based on the DC Comics character Captain Marvel (which, for obvious reasons, cannot be the DCU’s name for the character). The film will follow Billy Batson and his friends (and family) tackling with their newfound superhero powers that appear suddenly after uttering the magic word, “Shazam”. Starring Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, as well as Daughters of Atlas, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, and Helen Mirren as Hespera, while Djimon Hounsou returns as the original Wizard Shazam. Fury of the Gods promises another quirky, family-friendly DC outing — but it may not be as universally well-received, following this controversy involving its main lead.

Zachary Levi recently took to Twitter to express his anti-Pfizer views, quote-tweeting user Lyndon Wood who called out Big Pharma player Pfizer, often known these days for their manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines:

It appears that Levi is not very pro-Big Pharma at all — but his tweet was easily read as one espousing “anti-vax” views — and so the public began to call his vocal comment into question.

Max Kennerly replied to Levi’s viral tweet, pointing out his poor wording and pointing him towards fellow superhero actor, Marvel Studios’ Hulk star, Mark Ruffalo, as a good example to follow:

For your own sake, please call @MarkRuffalo and beg him to help you understand how celebrities can be outspoken critics of corporate America, Big Pharma, and even Pfizer specifically without playing into antivax propaganda.

However it must be stated that DC stars are not the only ones dealing with backlash. It’s known that Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s (2022) Letitia Wright (Princess Shuri/Black Panther) and upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s (2023) Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope van Dyne née Hope Pym) have previously also been “canceled” by the public for anti-vax sentiments.

Some felt that Levi’s views could not be tolerated, and slammed the Shazam actor’s acting ability (or apparent lack thereof). Comparing him to the MCU’s new Black Panther actor, Letitia Wright, and even making a jab with Dwayne Johnson’s (“The Rock”) alleged snub, it appears that user Juan cannot let this comment slide:

You are not as talented as Letitia Wright for me to move past this. No wonder The Rock didn’t think you were worth the movie.

Additionally, it seems like DC fans themselves are rescinding support for Zachary Levi and his upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As Rasmus Rasmussen says:

Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie. But nah. I’m not supporting you now.

