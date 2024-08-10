Rachel Zegler Remakes 80+ Years of Disney History in ‘Snow White’ Trailer

Disney has finally released the first official trailer for its latest live-action remake.

The wait is finally over, as The Walt Disney Company has officially unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Snow White remake.

The new trailer was released during Disney’s D23 expo, an annual event where the company showcases all of its most exciting upcoming projects. Officially billed as “D23: The Ultimate Fan Event,” D23 has already given fans a lot to look forward to, especially those keen on Disney and Pixar animation.

During the first night of D23, Disney confirmed work had begun on several highly anticipated projects, such as the previously announced third entry in the Frozen franchise and a new look at Zootopia 2.

Among these announcements was also confirmation that Pixar is developing a third Incredibles film.

However, Snow White dominated much of the discussion, both in person and online, with stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot taking the D23 stage to present the new trailer.

Snow White Trailer Released

The trailer hops around beats that will look and feel familiar to fans of the original fairytale while also showing off the film’s captivating new photorealistic style.

Zegler appears to fall in place as the iconic Disney princess, with Gal Gadot slipping into the deliciously evil role of the Evil Queen. The two actresses are joined by Andrew Burnap, who plays Jonathan, and Ansu Kabia, who plays the Huntsman.

While Disney’s previous live-action remakes have followed a somewhat standard formula, many fans have wondered just how much of the original Snow White will be found in this latest project.

Theories began swirling regarding Snow White earlier this year, with the iconic poison apple scene rumored to be given a unique twist in Disney’s new version.

Disney’s Snow White remake has become one of the company’s most discussed and controversial projects to date. The film’s lead star has found herself in hot water over comments she made about the original Disney animated film.

Zegler has gone on record saying that her Snow White will be a modernized take on the classic fairytale, joking about removing the love interest from the film entirely.

Zegler has stated that the original Snow White character has been made much stronger in Disney’s upcoming remake. While this is an admirable goal, Zegler’s comments did not go over well with certain fan groups.

Disney’s Snow White remake is a long time coming, originally slated to release in March of 2024 before being psuhed back a full year. Snow White releases in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Will you be watching Disney’s new Snow White?