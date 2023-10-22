Disney Goes All In, ‘Zootopia 2,’ Doubles Down on Old Franchises

After making a point to recreate classic franchises and add a few sequels in the past year, Disney won’t disappoint fans with Zootopia 2 if things go according to plan.

Disney has been very busy revisiting the past, and they won’t stop bothering old classics for a long time now. Fans who loved the animated classics, Bambi, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, and more have been charted to become live-action movies, and it’s a disaster. After spending millions on actors and a ton of CGI, these movies aren’t holding up and becoming box office failures.

Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid (2023) is one of the more recent box office flops from Disney, and it seems that the House of Mouse doesn’t care. Fans are furious with Walt Disney over Rachel Zegler’s Snow White, reportedly straying far away from the Disney classic, making the movie controversial amongst fans, and Zegler turning into an unpopular actress for Disney fans after her recent comments.

To make matters worse, Disney is still making new movies and IPs with Wish (2023), but the film isn’t convincing fans that it will be anything that will change Disney in a big way with its lackluster animation and reliance on people only wishing good things. Somehow, in all of that, Zootopia is on the list of Disney projects that will be worth watching because one producer makes it clear that the animal movie won’t fail to please fans.

Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) is a rabbit who joins the police force and learns the dark secrets surrounding Zootopia, with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) helping her solve one case that changes everything. While Disney fans adored the first movie, it’s hard to believe that Zootopia 2 can top what they did in the first film.

Despite taking over five years to create a sequel, Disney is still working on the movie, with producer Brad Simonsen offering an update in a recent interview on the movie, claiming that the sequel is very exciting for the team. He even goes as far as to say that the sequel can’t be a disappointment for fans and will likely exceed their expectations:

“We’re all super excited about it. And it’s a world that I was part of the first movie, and it was one of the most amazing experiences in my life, to be honest. And I know that this next one’s going to take it to another level and be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we’re super excited about that project.”

Zootopia 2 has a high bar for success, and Disney’s recent streak is very inconsistent, leaving fans to wonder if Disney might be setting the bar too high for themselves. Obviously, it would be amazing to have Zootopia nail it and present a masterpiece. Still, Disney hasn’t been able to do that recently, and with all of the future live-action projects lined up makes it feel like Disney is only interested in the money and that good stories from the Walt Disney Company might be an afterthought now.

Do you think Zootopia 2 will be better than the first one? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!