‘Bambi’ Remake Won’t Include Most Controversial Scene

Bambi is the next in line for the live-action remake treatment from Disney. Surprisingly, the classic animated film is not known to many current House of Mouse fans simply because of its most controversial scene, which will be altered in the new remake to make the film more “child friendly.”

The classic Disney film was released in 1942 and showcased an anthropomorphic fawn who finds friends amongst a rabbit and skunk. Though Bambi preaches the importance of friendship, it also deals heavily with the adult themes of loss. That is one of the most significant aspects that might affect this live-action retelling.

Our world is far more self-aware, and people are far more sensitive to subjects that are hard to deal with. Disney has addressed loss in unique ways that seem beautiful and not outright crushing. Take Up (2009), for instance. The film has arguably one of the saddest openings out of any Disney/Pixar collaboration, as Carl loses his wife early on.

Despite the challenging nature of this opening, it showcased a happy life between the pair, making everyone feel for Carl in a touching way. It appears that will happen in the new Bambi remake, as the screenwriter has revealed what will be done to ensure the death scene is approached in a modern way.

‘Bambi’ Will Rework the Controversial Death Scene

Lindsey Anderson Beer is currently writing the Bambi remake for Disney, and she gave her input on how the live-action film will approach the classic film’s most harrowing scene. In the original film, Bambi is left alone when a hunter shoots his mother. This scene is a huge reason Beer thinks children have not been exposed to the film. According to Beer:

“What’s interesting to me about Bambi, it’s absolutely a classic, its a beautiful love poem—such artistry to it. I do think there’s an entire generation of children who have never seen the original and that’s very different from The Little Mermaid or Aladdin or the 90s heyday films they have definitely already seen. I can’t tell you how many kids I’ve seen who have never seen Bambi. It’s such a shame. It’s such a gorgeous film, it’s a little bit different temp than modern audiences are used to.”

The tempo that Beer is referring to is that Bambi showcases a parent’s death in such a violent way. It may not be as harrowing as the bison stampede in The Lion King and Mufasa being killed—but a hunter shooting a deer in a children’s cartoon is something that might not sit well with parents. Beer recognizes this and plans to approach the scene differently. Beer added:

“Not to spoil the plot, but there’s a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past. And I think that’s one of the reasons that they haven’t shown it to their children. I do think there is a way to update Bambi and our take on it was… did give a little bit more of a scope to it. And I just think that to be able to bring it to life for kids these days in a way that maybe they relate to a little bit more would be of service to the original.”

We imagine that Beer and the team hired by Disney will include some sort of rehashing of that controversial scene, but it may not be shown in the same manner. Bambi does not live and die on the death of the titular character’s mother, so it stands to reason that an implied death might be more similar to what Beer is accomplishing with the script.

Like with Up, we don’t see Carl’s wife die in front of our eyes, but her passing is implied. We imagine the new Bambi could do something similar. Perhaps the young fawn races away while a gunshot is heard, and he does not return to that spot. There are tasteful ways to accomplish this goal without scarring the children who see the film, which it sounds like Beer is doing.

