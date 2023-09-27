Disney Goes Too Far, One Glaring Issue Ruins ‘Wish’

Disney is trying to excite fans with a brand new movie releasing this year, but Wish (2023) has the chance to do so much but fails to see the one problem that might doom the film for everyone.

Wishing is a magical thing. It’s what creates beautiful memories when those wishes come true, but in Wish, King Magnifico (Chris Pine) chooses which wishes are granted. Instead of people doing acts of kindness or helping others achieve their dreams, these wishes suddenly come true. A boy who wants to become a knight ends up with his sword and armor, ready to protect the kingdom, but there’s a catch. Magnifico chooses which wishes are granted and says in the brand-new trailer that most wishes never come true.

Asha (Ariana Debose) can’t stand this and defies King Magnifico with her own determination to make these wishes come true, and this is where the movie will focus. Making wishes come true and saving the day with a talking dog and glowing star companion. Here’s the trailer if you haven’t seen anything for the new Disney animated movie:

Wish has a lot of heart and good intentions. On the surface level, it’s fair to assume that Chris Pine’s character should be granting these wishes to his people. He does it in front of everyone to show off his goodwill, so when people learn that he secretly doesn’t give them all, it appears to be a bad thing, but that’s the problem. Not all wishes are truly good. If every wish was good, then yeah, King Magnifico is a huge jerk, but that can’t be true. Wishes are just a manifestation of what we desire, and not everyone is good. That’s why stories like Wish have villains.

Sometimes, some people want to hurt the main character or stop their goals, and sometimes, they are decent people who oppose what the protagonist is doing. Asha simply sees unfulfilled wishes and wants everyone to have their wish granted, but maybe she lacks the wisdom to see the consequences of what would happen. It’s a Disney movie, and the main idea is that you should have your wish come true. While this is an excellent message for children, it’s dangerous to assume that every wish should be granted.

This glaring issue surrounding wishes just makes the movie feel like Disney is going to lean too heavily on the power of wishes and assumes that every wish is a good one, and that’s not fair to the families who will watch the movie because it’s not teaching kids about wishes then. It’s all about the power of good wishes that come true, and the difference between bad and good wishes should be addressed or else Disney could get into some trouble.

Wish releases in theaters on November 22, 2023.

Do you think Wish will be a good movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!