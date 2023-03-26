Chris Pine Returns to Disney for Their Latest Animated Feature

Coming off the heels of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023), which is set to release in theaters this Friday, it has been reported that Chris Pine will star in Disney’s next animated feature.

Disney’s latest animated feature Wish (2023), has remained under wraps since it was first announced at last year’s D23 convention. During the movie’s reveal, it was announced that the film would star Academy Award-winning actress and Hamilton alumni Ariana DeBose. Also confirmed on the cast as a talking goat was the talented Alan Tudyk because you can’t have a Disney animated film without him nowadays.

Disney Animation isn’t looking to disappoint audiences with this one, as the film will be led by the Frozen franchise director, Chris Buck. The film is also co-written by Jennifer Lee, the co-director and co-writer of the Frozen films. As far as the synopsis goes, all we know is that it will be about a 17-year-old girl and her pet goat who navigate Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, where anyone’s wishes can come true.

Now, it’s been reported that Chris Pine will join the cast as well, lending his voice in a pivotal role. While this has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, sources say Pine is on board and will likely be singing as well.

This will mark Pine’s first time playing an animated character for Disney. However, fans may remember him as the dreamy Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) or Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (2014). In the latter, Pine showed off his singing abilities, which proves that he could pull off another singing role in Wish (2023). Pine is also no stranger to animated films; he surprised audiences in 2018 when he appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Fans can catch Pine this weekend when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) hits theaters on March 27. Disney’s Wish will be in cinemas on November 22, 2023.

Are you excited for Wish to hit theaters later this year? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.