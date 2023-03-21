Ari Lennox Wants to Play Princess Tiana in The Live-Action Remake

With Disney pumping out live-action remakes of their beloved animated classics year after year, one only can assume an adaptation of The Princess And The Frog (2009) will eventually be in the works later down the road. Singer-songwriter, Ari Lennox, is getting ahead of it now and putting in her petition early to play Princess Tiana.

While some Disney fans may be unfamiliar with Lennox, she’s actually a Grammy-nominated singer who is signed to J. Cole’s record label, Dreamville Records. Lennox has a soulful voice and has been recording her music since she was 18 years old, with her first mixtape being released in 2009. Coincidentally, the same year The Princess and The Frog was released. Apparently, the singer is a huge fan of the film herself.

Lennox took to Twitter on Monday and tagged Disney in a studio session she recorded, which features the artist singing “Almost There” from The Princess and The Frog soundtrack. Lennox politely told the House of Mouse in her tweet that she’d “love an opportunity to audition”. She also mentioned the original voice actress who played Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, by giving her credit for the song.

Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. ❤️ Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose pic.twitter.com/iFft7v249B — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 21, 2023

The tweet is less than a day old, and as of now it’s already gotten over 15 thousand retweets. From the sound of it, Lennox does seem to have the vocal chops for the part. She also bears an uncanny resemblance to the character as well. However, Lennox doesn’t have much acting experience. Yet, that still didn’t stop her from laying down a killer performance.

Normally, requesting an audition via Twitter isn’t the way Hollywood works, otherwise we all could stand a chance to audition for the part. But that isn’t to say it wouldn’t be possible. Many Marvel fans are aware of Simu Liu’s tweets to Marvel Studios back in 2014, where the actor wrote, “Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?”. Fast forward seven years later and Liu started in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

So, maybe it is possible to land an audition if you tweet Disney. Good luck to you, Ari Lennox. After all, dreams do come true down in New Orleans.

What do you think of Lennox’s voice? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.