Imagineers Tease New Details of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney Imagineers have released a new teaser video showcasing the cultural influence and new design elements of the new upcoming ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain in Disney World and Disneyland in 2024. The famous log flume ride is based on Song of the South (1946) and tells the story of the animated parts of the journey with some minor edits.

While the film is incredibly controversial and something the Walt Disney Company would like to forget, Splash Mountain has become a fan-favorite attraction, and many are lamenting its removal.

However, there are still plenty of people who are excited about the rebranding. The ride will feature many bayou critters and beloved characters from The Princess and the Frog (2009), such as Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis the jazz-loving alligator, and Mama Odie. It may even feature the villainous Dr. Facillier, despite his dramatic death near the film’s end.

The Imagineers behind the project are beyond excited to show the world their hard work, so much so that they’ve released a video showcasing their progress.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is Going to be One Big Mardi Gras Party

The video starts with the Executive Creative Producer of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Charita Carter, introducing Mardi Gras to the audience and what it means to the ride and The Princess and the Frog as a whole.

To get in the spirit of the film, Disney Imagineers working on the ride traveled to New Orleans to partake in the one-of-a-kind celebration taking note of the bright colors, rhythmic music, and what it means to the community.

The video also showed off previous concept art and close-ups of an exterior model for the ride. This time, they showed off the model during the day and night.

During the day, there seems to be a lot more plant life and greenery than there used to be at Splash Mountain. Also, there is a brand-new water tower showing off the logo for Tiana’s new restaurant.

Meanwhile, the exterior at night has many bright lights resembling fireflies and showcasing the flowers in the water. Most impressively, there are lots of bright lights coming out of the opening at the top of the drop.

Overall, it looks like much love and talent is going into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While Splash Mountain may be missed, no one can deny that this new ride looks magical.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? What interests you the most? Let us know in the comments below.