Disney Removes Iconic “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” Song From Park

Following the closure of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, an iconic song is now missing from Disneyland.

Over the last few years, Disney has found itself embroiled in multiple controversies. From political battles with Florida legislators to firing a controversial CEO, Disney is no stranger to backlash and criticism.

However, none of these compare to what Disney has faced with an iconic ride.

Splash Mountain

Of course, one of the biggest controversies The Walt Disney Company has faced in recent years revolves around Disney’s decision to close its iconic Splash Mountain attraction. This decision came after years of backlash, with Guests and fans alike calling out Disney and the ride for its problematic theming.

The characters, music, and atmosphere all come from Disney’s essentially-forgotten 1946 film Song of the South, which has been widely criticized for its depiction of African Americans in the reconstruction-era south. Splash Mountain took heavy inspiration from this film, which mixed live-action with animation. Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Bear, and Br’er Fox all originate in this film as well as the iconic “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” song.

Disney revealed that it would be closing Splash Mountain for good, reworking the ride and turning it into an adventure inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009). Officially called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, this new ride will have guests join Tiana and co. as they travel through an old salt mine.

Splash Mountain can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Tokyo Disneyland Resort. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s versions will shut down, with the one at Tokyo Disneyland staying open for the foreseeable future.

However, these rides are not the only representation of the problematic Song of the South film in the Disney Parks. From merchandise, characters, and music, Splash Mountain has seeped into more areas than just rides. Because of this, Disney has been slowly removing all traces of the ride, film, and music.

It’s just been confirmed the iconic “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” song has been removed from the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. The snippet has been replaced with “Think of the happiest things” from the song “You Can Fly” from Disney’s classic Peter Pan (1953).

At the time of publishing this article, there has not been a closure date set for Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain.

