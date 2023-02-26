Disney’s Splash Mountain Reopens at Third Location After Closure

Following the permanent closure of the ride at Walt Disney World, Disney has reopened its international counterpart.

Disney Park fans have had a lot to enjoy in the least few months, with plenty more on the horizon. Last year, EPCOT welcomed its very-firest roller coaster in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This thrilling adventure places Guests on a mission with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), and of course, Groot (Vin Diesel).

The ride has been a big hit, with Guests describing it as a mixture of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom. Of course, Magic Kingdom is about to get a brand-new ride as well, with TRON Lightcycle/Run finally opening in April of 2023.

The roller coaster is a copy of the version found at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort and was first announced all the way back in 2017. To put things in perspective, since the original announcement, The Walt Disney Company has encountered financial trouble, battles with Florida legislators, fired a CEO, and navigated an unprecedented worldwide pandemic.

However, perhaps one of the biggest Disney news stories of all time occurred this year, with Disney officially closing Splash Mountain at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This closure came after years of backlash against the ride, with fans and Guests alike criticizing Disney and the ride for its problematic theming.

Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear, of course all originate in a long-forgotten Disney animated film called Song of the South, which was released in 1946. The film has essentially been erased from Disney’s catalog due to its offensive nature regarding slavery in the reconstruction-era south. The ride can still be found at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as well as the Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

Splash Mountain actually just reopened at Tokyo Disneyland following a month-long closure. The ride shut down on January 18 and was closed until last week, reopening on February 17.

With the permanent closure of the ride at Walt Disney World, many are wondering how much longer the other two versions will last. Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is anticipated to close in the coming months. Splash Mountain at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort is expected to remain open for the foreseeable future.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort sometime in 2024.

What are your thoughts on Splash Mountain? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.