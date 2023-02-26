Sexual Assault Rampant at Major Theme Park, 40+ Allegations

After a theme park refused to release reports, documents have finally emerged detailing dozens of assault allegations.

In September of 2022, several news stations brought a suit against Cedar Fair, Cedar Point’s parent company, demanding that the park turn over its sexual assault reports from the last half-decade. The park’s police department refused to provide its own set of reports, but eventually, these records were released. A total of 41 different reports of assaults were revealed earlier this year. The report details assault allegations by employees inside the theme park’s dorms that date all the way back to 2017. Several other reports claim assaults took place in other areas of the theme park. The new information revealed that a total of six assault allegations were filed in 2022 alone. Following earlier reports, the city of Sandusky took away policing power from the Cedar Point Police Department in the summer of 2022.

Cedar Point has built itself up to be a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. The park also used to house Top Thrill Dragster, an absolutely thrilling and intense roller coaster. Recently, the theme park underwent quite a legal battle involving this very ride, following a tragic accident. On August 15, there was an accident on Top Thril Dragtser that caused a metal object to strike a Guest down below. According to the report, the injury was blamed on an “instantaneous overload fracture” of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride. Related: Universal Orlando Theme Park Ride Reopens Following Severe Damage Cedar Fair has seen coaster incidents in the past. On June 26, 2019, two trains at Cedar Point bumped on the Valravn roller coaster. As recently as 2015, a man was killed by Cedar Point’s Rapture roller coaster. In July of 2004, metal debris was expelled forcefully from the launch cable of Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster ride as the coaster was deployed. Four passers-by were struck by the high-speed metallic scrap, though all survived. Two were treated on-site and the others brought to a nearby hospital, to name a few tragic events.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details and updates on stories like this one.