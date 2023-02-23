Universal Orlando Theme Park Ride Reopens Following Severe Damage

Following storm damage and a major delay, a classic Universal Studios attraction has finally returned in Orlando, Florida.

Ride closures are something that all theme park enthusiasts need to be prepared for. Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World, Six Flags, SeaWorld, or Universal, attractions need downtime. However, this does not mean we don’t miss these attractions when they go offline.

Thankfully, one classic Universal Studios experience has returned.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is a beloved boat ride that takes Guests through their own Jurassic Park story, complete with massive dinosaur animatronics. This ride closed weeks ago to undergo a much-needed refurbishment following Hurricane Ian, which left the ride’s show building open.

The ride’s road to reopening was rocky, to say the least, with Universal extending the date by multiple days. But as of February 20, 2023, the ride has made its official return to the Resort.

Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges is now set to close on February 20, 2023, and will remain closed through March 10, 2023. Me Ship, The Olive will remain closed through March 10, 2023, as well.

Already previously announced, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure will be closed from February 21, 2023 through March March 5, 2023.

In other Universal news, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has finally opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, allowing fans of Super Mario and Nintendo to get immersed in this exciting new land. Guests have the opportunity to interact with the land in unique ways as well as experience a virtual reality attraction themed around Mario Kart!

