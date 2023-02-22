Disney Slashes Prices, Gives Biggest Discount Yet For Galactic Starcruiser

Following an initial round of discounts, Walt Disney World is now slashing prices for its most-immersiv eexperience yet.

Perhaps one of the biggest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of the flashy and incredibly-ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Sure, Pandora – the World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as the rest of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, both allowed Disney Imagineers to really flex their creative muscles, no Disney Parks project has or ever will be quite like Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser connects with Disney’s Hollywood Studios Galaxy’s Edge, adding another level of immersion to the out-of-this-world experience. The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline.

Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.

There is one catch, however, and that’s the price. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey.

The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship.”

The response to the Galactic Starcruiser has been mixed, to say the least, and bookings have remained readily available. This led Disney to offer Disney Vacation Club Members a 30% discount on select sailings a few months ago. Now it appears Disney is trying to make some more money back on the experience, offering an even bigger discount to Cast Members.

Disney Cast Members are now eligible for a major discount on Galactic Starcruiser bookings. Disney Cast Members can get nearly a whopping 50% off a standard cabin room on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages. This discount applies to dates between March and June.

These voyages are about $2,490 for two adults, $2,670 for two adults and one child, and $2,960 for three adults and one child. The Cast Member or retiree must book and stay in the room. They can bring up to three guests in one cabin. They must present their company-issued ID at check-in and have the ID on them throughout the voyage.

Have you experienced Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser? What did you think about it? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.