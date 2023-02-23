Disney Ride Sitting Empty For Months, Covered WIth Construction Walls

One of the most popular attractions in all of the Disney Parks is closed, with walls surrounding the beloved ride.

The Disneyland Resort is called “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and for good reason. From iconic roller coasters like Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking Sleeping Beauty Castle, Guests are in for a magical and happy time when visiting.

However, no story on Disneyland attractions would be complete without mentioning the Indiana Jones adventure.

This thrilling dark ride is located in Disneyland and is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history. The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

The ride was the first of its kind enhanced motion vehicle (EMV) dark ride, which Disney filed a patent for on November 16, 1995. However, this classic experience has been out of commission for a while now after closing earlier this year.

The ride is currently undergoing a refurbishment, one that will last for several months.

Recently, one Guest peeked over the construction walls, giving us and the rest of the Disney Park community a look at what exactly is going on. Y0u can take a look at the photos down below:

A look over the Indiana Jones construction fence

As you can see, the ride’s queue looks mostly the same, with all the lights still being left on. There’s no telling what will be done to the attraction during the refurbishment, but it’s possible changes are coming. Like we said, the Indiana Jones Adventure is not set to return to the Disneyland Park until Spring of 2023, with no specific date given yet.

2023 is set to be a big year for fans of the Indiana Jones franchise, with the fifth installment releasing this summer. Officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, this new and semingy-final Indy film sees Harrison Ford reprise the iconic role of Henry Jones Jr. on one last quest.

The film will feature de-aging technology, showing a younger Indiana Jones throughout the movie.

Are you taking a trip to Disneyland this year? What’s your favorite ride or attraction?