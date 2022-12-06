Are Big Changes Coming to Disney’s Closed ‘Indiana Jones’ Ride?

Few film franchises are as beloved as Indiana Jones. Despite Disney now owning Star Wars, Marvel, and the entirety of 21st Century Fox, the Indiana Jones franchise feels somewhat different and special still, possibly due to the limited amount of content Disney has mined from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s B movie-inspired series. However, that is about to all change very soon.

Since 2008, the Indiana Jones franchise has consisted of four films, those being Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981), directed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). However, a fifth film is set to debut in 2023.

Of course, Harrison Ford will be reprising his iconic role as Henry Jones Jr., better known as Indiana Jones. It has been explicitly stated that this will be Ford’s last film with the franchise. The film is set to release on June 30, 2023 and fans of the series could not be more excited. However, films arent the only thing the character of Indiana Jones has inspired.

For those who may not know, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland feature attractions based on the popular franchise. While both are incredible, the can’t-miss ride at Disneyland is one that, well, you can’t miss!

The Indiana Jones Adventure is located in Disneyland and is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history.

The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

The ride was the first of its kind enhanced motion vehicle (EMV) dark ride, which Disney filed a patent for on November 16, 1995. Although the ride is based on the Indiana Jones film series, an agreement between Harrison Ford and Disney was never met, meaning Ford is actually not the voice of Indy on the ride. Instead, Dave Temple provided the voice of Jones.

Unfortunately, it will be closing very soon. Guests only have a little over a month to experience this ride before it closes for several months. According to the official website, the Indiana Jones Adventure will be closed from January 9, 2023, until the Spring of the same year:

From January 9, 2023 until spring 2023, Indiana Jones Adventure will be closed for refurbishment. Please check back for updates.

This closure comes at an interesting time, considering that a new film is set to release next Spring, right around the time of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Nothing has been confirmed at the time of publishing this article, but with how long the ride will be offline, it’s quite probable a few references to the new film could be added.

A portion of the new film features a de-aged Harrison Ford, showing the adventures of a younger Indy. It’s rumored there’s a time travel aspect to the film as well, but this has not been confirmed.

We saw this happen with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction when Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006. To tie into the release of this second installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow was added throughout the ride, along with a few other movie references.

Are you excited about the next Indiana Jones film? What’s you favorite ride at Disneyland?