“This Is It!”, Harrison Ford Puts An End To ‘Indiana Jones’ Franchise At D23

in Entertainment, Movies

Posted on by Averyl Fong Leave a comment
indiana jones harrison ford

Credit: Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford had some emotional words to share regarding the iconic role and franchise.

indiana jones bridge
Credit: Lucasfilm

At this year’s D23 Expo event in California, the beloved actor Harrison Ford of Star Wars fame (Han Solo), and the Nazi-fighting, adventure-seeking, archeology professor Indiana Jones (really, Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr.) of the Indiana Jones franchise took to the stage to address the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” movie — and it was an emotional one.

indiana Jones 5
Credit: Disney

Indiana Jones is a classic franchise that has spun decades — beginning with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, a prequel to the prior film. In 1989, a sequel, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade was released, and the most recent film Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull debuted in 2008, starring Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s son, Mutt Williams whom he had with former lover Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

Now, the newest Indiana Jones flick has been openly teased at D23 — with an emotional Harrison Ford delivering the news that this film may indeed be his last.

indiana jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull harrison ford
Credit: Lucasfilm

Ford was seen speaking to the crowd at the event, and definitively nixing the possibility of another Indy film.

Scott Gustin, who was present at the event, shared:

An emotional Harrison Ford talking about possibility of another Indiana Jones: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again!”

Here, Ford’s “I will not fall down for you again!” is likely insinuating that he’s (and perhaps, Indy) are getting on in years.

However this could also be hinting that Indiana Jones could… well, be saying goodbye in another way entirely — where he might not even make it to the next Indiana Jones film, and that this might be the end of Indy.

One thing’s for sure — Harrison Ford seems to be hanging the hat and whip up for good this time.

What do you think of Harrison Ford saying goodbye to Indiana Jones? Would you see this last Indiana Jones movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

Be the first to comment!