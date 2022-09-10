Harrison Ford had some emotional words to share regarding the iconic role and franchise.

At this year’s D23 Expo event in California, the beloved actor Harrison Ford of Star Wars fame (Han Solo), and the Nazi-fighting, adventure-seeking, archeology professor Indiana Jones (really, Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr.) of the Indiana Jones franchise took to the stage to address the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” movie — and it was an emotional one.

Indiana Jones is a classic franchise that has spun decades — beginning with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, a prequel to the prior film. In 1989, a sequel, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade was released, and the most recent film Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull debuted in 2008, starring Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s son, Mutt Williams whom he had with former lover Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

Now, the newest Indiana Jones flick has been openly teased at D23 — with an emotional Harrison Ford delivering the news that this film may indeed be his last.

Ford was seen speaking to the crowd at the event, and definitively nixing the possibility of another Indy film.

Scott Gustin, who was present at the event, shared:

An emotional Harrison Ford talking about possibility of another Indiana Jones: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again!”

An emotional Harrison Ford talking about possibility of another Indiana Jones: "This is it! I will not fall down for you again!" — Scott Gustin 📍D23 Expo (@ScottGustin) September 10, 2022

Here, Ford’s “I will not fall down for you again!” is likely insinuating that he’s (and perhaps, Indy) are getting on in years.

However this could also be hinting that Indiana Jones could… well, be saying goodbye in another way entirely — where he might not even make it to the next Indiana Jones film, and that this might be the end of Indy.

One thing’s for sure — Harrison Ford seems to be hanging the hat and whip up for good this time.

What do you think of Harrison Ford saying goodbye to Indiana Jones? Would you see this last Indiana Jones movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!