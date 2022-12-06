Scary Disney Ride Incident Leaves Guests Stuck at Very Top

Guests can expect a fantastic experience when visiting all of the Disney Parks across the world. While these Parks are all great, none truly compare to the special magic that the original Disneyland offers Guests in Anaheim, California. With classic and original attractions like Haunted Mansion, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, “it’s a small world” and the Matterhorn Bobsleds, it’s no wonder this Resort is a big hit with local and international Guests.
One thing that isn’t so great though is when a ride gets stuck. While this is a common occurrence at the Disney Parks and Resorts, with some passionate Disney fans even hoping it happens to them, getting stuck for most is an annoying or even scary experience, especially when at the top of a 50-foot-drop in a Disney Park.
This is exactly what happened to a few Guests recently at Disneyland while riding one of the most beloved and infamous attractions in the entire Resort.
A photo was shared online of the incident, which you can check out down below:
Splash Mountain broke down! Here’s a pic of people stuck at the top of the drop from Disneyland
Splash Mountain is an incredibly popular ride that has been loved for decades, but the attraction will actually be undergoing a complete transformation very soon. We just recently found out the closing date of the attraction in Walt Disney World.
It was announced first back in 2020 that Splash Mountain would be taking characters and stories from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009) and completely reimagining Splash Mountain. The decision comes after many years of controversy regarding The Song of the South (1946), the film on which Splash Mountain is based upon.
While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.
The film has been effectively erased from Disney’s ever-expanding catalog of animated films, though with enough digging, you are sure to find it online. While slightly sad, we at Inside the Magic couldn’t be more excited for the new ride, now called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will be opening in 2024.
Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about the upcoming retheme?