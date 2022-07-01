BREAKING: Disney Announces New Name For Splash Mountain, Confirms Attraction Closing

Splash Mountain will soon be a distant memory at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

For more than two years now, Disney has said that a retheme would be coming to Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the form of Princess Tiana and her movie Princess and the Frog (2009).

Anika Noni Rose, who voices Princess Tiana, recently revealed earlier this month that the Princess and the Frog attraction would open in 2024, but Disney would not confirm those comments.

That is, until today.

Disney promised to give new details at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans this weekend and they did just that.

Disney announced today that the name of the attraction would be “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” and that the ride is set to open at both Magic Kingdom in Disney World and Disneyland Park in 2024.

A closing date has not been confirmed for Splash Mountain at this time.

Disney previously shared these details about the reimagining:

The theme is inspired by an all-time favorite animated Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog.” We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance. Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new “land” added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of “The Princess and the Frog” to our parks.

