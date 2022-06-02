Disney Won’t Confirm Splash Mountain Retheme Date, Update Coming Soon

There are few hotter topics than the upcoming retheme of Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain attraction.

Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme would turn the quite “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme into a story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

Recently, Anika Noni Rose who provided the voice of Tiana appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan where Ryan asked her about the upcoming retheme. Ryan asked, “Are they making a ride?” to which she responded, “They are making a ride, it will be out in 2024.”

This news sent the Disney community into a frenzy this morning as Disney had not given any kind of timeframe for this project until now. However, this date was not an official announcement from Disney and they made sure this was noted.

In a tweet from Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), he reveals that Disney has not officially confirmed this timeframe, saying that more information will be coming out next month:

Anika Noni Rose revealed earlier today the Princess and the Frog revamp of Splash Mountain will open in 2024. Disney is not confirming that timeline – but it sounds like we will get an update next month. Here is the statement:

As you can see, Disney neither confirmed nor denied the 2024 release date revealed earlier this morning. From the sounds of it, it looks like we’ll be getting more information regarding the project next month during Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Splash Mountain can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland and despite how sad some Guests may feel toward the permanent closure of the attraction, we can’t help but be incredibly excited to see what Disney does with it in the future, whenever that may be.

For those who may have not ridden the ride before, Splash Mountain takes Guests on a relaxing yet exciting journey, following the adorable Br’er Rabbit as he runs away from Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear. More on Splash Mountain below:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!