Voice of Tiana Confirms When ‘Princess and the Frog’ Attraction Will Officially Open

Princess and the Frog Concept Art

Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan this morning, where they talked about the upcoming The Princess and the Frog ride, which will replace the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

princess tiana concept art ride
In summer 2020, Disney announced Imagineers will be working on a complete retheme of Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog ride.

Splash Mountain is currently located at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The attraction is based off of the film, Song of the Southwhich is extremely controversial as many deem it racist.

In fact, the movie considered by many as the most controversial and notorious film in Disney’s history. Because of this, it was never made available on home video in the U.S. and is currently missing from Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

Within Splash Mountain, you can spot many of the characters from Song of the South, including Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.

splash mountain zip a dee doo dah riverboat
After a petition coincidentally made its rounds on the internet, Disney Parks announced last summer that the classic theme park attraction Splash Mountain — which opened in the late ’80s and early ’90s at the California and Florida theme parks — would be rethemed to the 2009 Disney Princess animated movie The Princess and the Frog.

Again, this retheme will be taking place at both Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort.

Though this retheme was announced in 2020, we did not have an opening timeline on when exactly the retheme would be taking place.. until now!

Splash Mountain
Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan where Ryan asked “Are they making a ride?” to which she saiid “They are making a ride, it will be out in 2024.”

So there you have it — although Disney has not confirmed when the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction will be opening, the voice of Tiana, who has been involved in the making of the upcoming ride, just confirmed the ride will open in 2024.

princess and the frog splash mountain
Original art by “The Princess and the Frog” director John Musker, courtesy of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

How do you feel about the Splash Mountain retheme? Are you excited to see The Princess and the Frog take over? Let us know in the comments below.

